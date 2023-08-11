Colin From Accounts returns to BBC Two and iPlayer for second series

The second series of Colin From Accounts is coming to BBC Two and iPlayer.

Patrick Brammall (Offspring, Glitch) and Harriet Dyer (The Invisible Man, No Activity) will return to write, star and executive produce the series.

Series one launched on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in April 2023 to five star reviews and an average audience of 2.2m (BARB 28 Day 4 Screen). The series centred on Ashley and Gordon; two single(ish), complex humans who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog.

Colin From Accounts is about flawed, funny people choosing each other and being brave enough to show their true self, scars and all, as they navigate life together.

Head of Programme Acquisition Sue Deeks said: “BBC viewers have been completely charmed by this award-winning romantic comedy, and have taken Ashley, Gordon and unlikely cupid Colin to their hearts. We are so delighted that there is going to be another series of the totally engaging Colin From Accounts for us all to enjoy.”

No Activity, which also stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, transmits on Thursdays at 10pm on BBC Two and all episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

