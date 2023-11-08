Britain Get Singing returns for new special in 2023

Britain Get Singing is to return to ITV1 for 2023 with a brand new special this festive season.

Coming to ITV1 and ITVX in December, the 90-minute show will support ITV’s groundbreaking mental health campaign Britain Get Talking.

It sees a number of groups comprised of stars from TV’s biggest shows going head-to-head in a spectacular sing-off.

Last year’s Britain Get Singing on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jason Manford, Adam Lambert, Alesha Dixon and will.i.am. ©ITV

They’ll be competing to win over the studio audience and members of the Super Panel.

In 2022, Loose Women were declared champions with their rendition of Bridge Over Troubled Water, but who has what it takes to impress this year and walk away victorious?

Contestants and judges for the 2023 special are to be confirmed.

Last year’s show was hosted by Roman Kemp with a panel made up of The Voice UK’s will.i.am, Britain’s Got Talent’s Alesha Dixon and Starstruck’s Adam Lambert and Jason Manford.

The contestants included Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri, Paige Thorne, Antigoni Buxton, Danica Taylor, Andrew Le Page and Luca Bish; The Chase’s Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis; and Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan, Brenda Edwards, Denise Welch, Judi Love, Linda Robson and Kelle Bryan.

They were joined by two groups from soaps: Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley, Mark Charnock, Daisy Campbell, Jay Kontzle, Lawrence Robb, Bradley Johnson and Olivia Bromley; and Coronation Street’s Michael Le Vell, Sue Devaney, Daniel Brocklebank, Rob Mallard, Jodie Prenger, and Channique Sterling-Brown.

Alongside the performances, the special will also feature inspiring clips in which the stars discuss their own experiences of mental health.

Britain Get Singing airs this winter on ITV1 and ITVX.

