Britain Get Singing line up revealed with stars from Love Island, The Chase & more

ITV has revealed the celebrity line up for its upcoming music special, Britain Get Singing.

Coming to ITV and ITVX this Christmas, the one-off show will support ITV’s groundbreaking mental health campaign Britain Get Talking.

It will see a number of groups comprised of stars from TV’s biggest shows going head-to-head in a spectacular sing-off.

Britain Get Singing panel (L-R): Adam Lambert, Will.i.am, Jason Manford and Alesha Dixon

The celebrities taking part are:

Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri, Paige Thorne, Antigoni Buxton, Danica Taylor, Andrew Le Page and Luca Bish.

The Chase’s Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis.

Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan, Brenda Edwards, Denise Welch, Judi Love, Linda Robson and Kelle Bryan.

Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley, Mark Charnock, Daisy Campbell, Jay Kontzle, Lawrence Robb, Bradley Johnson and Olivia Bromley.

Coronation Street’s Michael Le Vell, Sue Devaney, Daniel Brocklebank, Rob Mallard, Jodie Prenger, and Channique Sterling-Brown.

It was previously revealed that Roman Kemp will host the show.

Meanwhile an all star panel made up of some of TV’s most iconic judges will offer their comments following the performances.

Those making up the judges are The Voice UK’s will.i.am, Britain’s Got Talent’s Alesha Dixon and Starstruck’s Adam Lambert and Jason Manford.

Alongside the performances, the special will also feature inspiring clips in which the stars discuss their own experiences of mental health.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning said: “Our viewers’ favourite famous faces are ready to pull out all the stops in a bid to impress the audience and our stellar panel of judges. Britain Get Singing is sure to add some much-needed Christmas magic to screens later this year.”

An air date for the special is to be announced.