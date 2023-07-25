Ballers: Ball or Nothing on BBC Three follows Scotland's only pro basketball team

A new BBC Three documentary series will follow Scotland’s only pro basketball team.

Ballers: Ball or Nothing, produced by Renowned Films, comes to TV later this year.

The show delves into the story of Scotland’s sole professional basketball team, The Glasgow Rocks, who undergo a transformation when new owners take over and rebrand them as the Caledonia Gladiators.

The team comprises a mix of home-grown Scottish talent and players imported from America, all united in their determination to end their 20-year drought of winning any silverware this season. With the new owners investing in better travel, players and even a new stadium, the team faces high expectations. Can the players and coaching staff rise to the challenge and achieve the impossible, finally winning a coveted trophy?

Ballers: Ball or Nothing offers an inside look at the dedication, struggles and triumphs of Scotland’s only professional basketball team. With eight episodes of 30 minutes each, the series promises an immersive and captivating journey into the world of sports.

Ballers: Ball or Nothing makes its debut on BBC Scotland and later becomes available on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. An exact start date for the series is to be announced soon.

Meanwhile the BBC has also announced a new football-themed documentary, Boot Dreams: Now or Never, to air this summer.

Nasfim Haque, Head of Content for BBC Three said: “Playing professional sport for young people is a dream for many and these two series follow the challenges and dedication of what it takes to make it and we are looking forward to showcasing these unique stories on BBC Three.”

More on: BBC TV