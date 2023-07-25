Sherwood cast revealed for series two of BBC One drama

Casting has been revealed for the second series of Sherwood on BBC One.

James Graham’s award-winning drama is now in production with six new episodes heading to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Clio Barnard, this gripping fictional story by Nottingham-born Graham boasts an impressive lineup of talent, including David Harewood, Robert Lindsay, Monica Dolan, Sharlene Whyte, Stephen Dillane, Ria Zmitrowicz, Aisling Loftus, Robert Emms, Michael Balogun, Christine Bottomley, Oliver Huntingdon, Jorden Myrie, Conor Deane and Bethany Asher.

Sherwood series 1: Scott Rowley (ADAM HUGILL), Ian St Clair (DAVID MORRISSEY), Julie Jackson (LESLEY MANVILLE),House Productions,Matt Squire

Joining the returning cast members David Morrissey, Lesley Manville, Lorraine Ashbourne, Philip Jackson, Perry Fitzpatrick, Bill Jones and Adam Hugill, the second series promises to deliver even more powerful themes that resonated with audiences in the first season.

Sherwood delves into fractured communities, red wall towns and the complex social and political fabric of modern-day Britain.

Set in the present day, the series introduces two new families entangled with the Sparrows, immersing themselves in a web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge and betrayal.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Sheriff of Nottingham passionately fights against local government and influential business leaders to save the community from the implications of a proposed new mine. The mine brings the promise of prosperity and jobs but also resurrects unwelcome reminders of a long-standing legacy.

Series one of Sherwood was a major success, captivating audiences with its compelling storytelling and received prestigious accolades, including a BAFTA win for Adeel Aktar as supporting actor and BAFTA nominations for Drama Series and Lesley Manville as supporting actress.

Produced by House Productions, Sherwood series two will continue to explore the poignant and relevant themes of contemporary British society.

A start date for series two is to be announced.

For now, the first series is available to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

