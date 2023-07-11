Heat cast revealed for new Channel 5 drama

New drama Heat has arrived on Channel 5 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Danny Dyer leads the cast in an intense four-part drama set in Victoria, Australia.

A teaser shares: “British ex-pats and best mates Steve and Brad now live in different parts of Australia with their wives and families.

“Every year, the two families reunite for a summer holiday and this year, Steve, Sarah and teenagers Mia and Tom are visiting Brad, Louise and son Kip at their new home in the remote Victorian bush. While the reunion is a warm one, various tensions bubble beneath the surface. ”

Heat 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Heat:

Danny Dyer plays Steve

Darren McMullen plays Brad

Pia Miranda plays Sarah

Jane Allsop plays Louise

Matia Marks plays Mia

Matteo Annetta plays Tom

Olympia Valance plays Sgt Angelos

Richie Morris plays Jet

Hunter Hayden plays Kip

Watch Heat on TV and online

Heat will start on Channel 5 from Tuesday, 11 July at 9PM. The series will run for four episodes which will air nightly through to Friday, 14 July.

It will also be available to watch online via My5.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: “Upon seeing the palatial property, Steve feels insecure. Tom is nursing an injury and Kip doesn’t believe his explanation for how it happened. Louise also senses Sarah is not herself. She’s right… behind closed doors, Mia reveals her belief that Steve is having an affair, and Sarah is too weak to confront him. The families venture to the nearby river for a picnic, in celebration of Steve and Brad’s birthdays.

“As the mercury rises, Brad recounts the story of how he and Steve first met in their native UK. Later, Steve breaks down and tells Brad the true nature of his duplicitous behaviour. However, Steve’s happiness is shattered when Mia’s estranged boyfriend, Jet, arrives. Ever the nice guy, Brad invites Jet to at least stay the night. Steve isn’t happy, though Mia is grateful.

“The next morning, Jet decides to drive back to Sydney, leaving the families in peace. However, Sarah is anything but relaxed, wracked with guilt, she is the one with the secret. Jet makes a surprise return. The road is closed due to bushfires. While they aren’t in any immediate danger, nobody is able to leave, whether they want to or not.”