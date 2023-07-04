tellymix
Blindspot cast revealed for new Channel 5 drama with Ross Kemp

Meet the Blind Spot 2023 cast

Posted by Kayleigh Jade
Ross Kemp as Tony pictured against the wall of a house
TONY ON THE MURDER ESTATE
Blindspot has arrived on Channel 5 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The new mystery thriller drama airs nightly all this week with four episodes.

A teaser of the show shares: “A year after witnessing a traumatising attack in her neighbourhood, Hannah, a young wheelchair user, witnesses a copycat attack on her area’s CCTV system, in the only part of the estate not covered by cameras.

Blindspot Key art
HANNAH (Beth Alsbury) and TONY (Ross Kemp)

“The attacker enters the area with an unknown woman but emerges alone. What happened to the woman? Hannah believes she was murdered but there is no evidence of a crime.”

Blindspot 2023 cast

Blindspot features Ross Kemp’s return to drama after 15-years, starring as Police Detective Tony Warden.

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Blind Spot:

Beth Alsbury plays Hannah
Crystal Clarke plays Amber
Sue Vincent plays Dolly
Ross Kemp plays Tony

Kiran Landa plays Geri
Michelle Bonnard plays Louisa
Sam Redford plays Chris
Lewis Conway plays Simon

Haylie Jones plays Zoe
Joe Simpson plays Richard

Watch Blindspot on TV and online

The new series of Blind Spot broadcasts over four consecutive nights: Tuesday, 4 July to Friday, 7 July inclusive at 9PM on Channel 5.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the Channel5 website.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “Hannah feels thwarted by Tony, the washed up and possibly corrupt police detective on the case, but she perseveres and soon finds her own life in danger trying to investigate what really happened in the Blind Spot.”

