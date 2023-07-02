Antiques Roadshow tonight - ventriloquist’s dummy, valuable oil painting, wartime secrets

Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (2 July 2023) on BBC One with its latest episode.

Tonight the team are back in the grounds of one of the grandest, historic houses in Wales, Powis Castle with a brand new episode.

In this evening’s episode, Mark Hill is intrigued by a ventriloquist’s dummy with an unusual hairpiece, while Geoffrey Munn is amazed to discover a love token crafted from a swan’s feather woven with gold that has survived for over 300 years.

Ronnie Archer-Morgan admires a selection of fabrics bought home as souvenirs from India and Canada by a sailor in the 1940s, and Grant Ford is thrilled to see a valuable oil painting depicting Scottish islands, bought from a charity shop for £20.

Joey Hardy meets three generations of one family and dazzles them with a valuation for a gold brooch in the shape of a bird, while Paul Atterbury hears a tale of wartime secrets, hidden plans and the connection between the Nazi rocket programme and the development of supersonic flight.

Runjeet Singh challenges Fiona to put three exquisitely designed ceremonial Indian weapons in order of value, and Amin Jaffer discusses his life in antiques and how the collection of treasures at Powis Castle inspired his passion for Indian art.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 8PM on BBC One tonight, 2 July 2023 at the later than usual time of 9PM.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The current series – the 45th to air overall – continues each Sunday night on BBC One and iPlayer.