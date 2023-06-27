Graham Norton to host Wheel of Fortune reboot on ITV

Graham Norton is to host a rebooted Wheel of Fortune on ITV in 2024.

The programme originally aired for more than 700 episodes between 1988 and 2001, hosted by Nicky Campbell together with Carol Smillie for the majority of its run.

Graham Norton will front eight new episodes, which includes two celebrity specials.

The epic game show will once again be centred around a giant carnival wheel as the contestants spin to win for a life changing cash prize.

ITV share: “In this thrilling game of skill and luck, the turn of the wheel secures a cash value before they pick a letter to help them solve the puzzle. For every correct letter they reveal in the puzzle they win multiples of that amount. The pressure is on as they could lose everything at a spin of a wheel which contains ‘bankrupts’ and ‘lose a turn’ and the contestants’ entire winnings could be wiped out.

“In addition to cash, they can also win some impressive prizes which are added to their cash pot to help them reach the bonus round. Everything is up for grabs but only one lucky contestant will get the chance to add big money to their cash pot and see if they can take it home.”

Graham Norton said: “I’m beyond excited to be bringing such an iconic American show to a new British audience. My first ever TV job was a game show on ITV so this feels like coming full circle. You might even call it a wheel!”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV added: “We are thrilled to have the much loved Graham Norton bringing this iconic game show to our viewers. Anything can happen on the spin of a wheel, it is going to be so much fun.”

The new series, produced by Whisper North, will air on ITV1 and ITVX in 2024.