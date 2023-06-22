Blindspot start date and cast of new Channel 5 drama with Ross Kemp

Blindspot is the brand new drama coming to Channel 5 – here’s all you need to know.

The brand-new four-part thriller stars newcomer Beth Alsbury and features Ross Kemp’s return to drama after 15-years.

A teaser shares: “A year after witnessing a traumatising attack in her neighbourhood, Hannah, a young wheelchair user, witnesses a copycat attack on her area’s CCTV system, in the only part of the estate not covered by cameras.

TONY ON THE MURDER ESTATE

“The attacker enters the area with an unknown woman but emerges alone. What happened to the woman? Hannah believes she was murdered but there is no evidence of a crime.

“She feels thwarted by Tony, the washed up and possibly corrupt police detective on the case, but she perseveres and soon finds her own life in danger trying to investigate what really happened in the Blind Spot.”

Blindspot air date

Blindspot will premiere on Channel 5 on Tuesday, 4 July at 9PM.

The series has four episodes which will continue nightly throughout the week, concluding on Friday, 7 July.

You’ll also be able to watch online via My5.

Meet the cast

Beth Alsbury plays the lead role of Hannah with BAFTA award-winning documentary maker, actor and author Ross Kemp co-starring as Police Detective Tony Warden.

HANNAH ATTENDS THE MEMORIAL TO ZOE

Crystal Clarke (Sanditon), Sue Vincent (The Madame Blanc Mysteries), Kiran Landa (Coronation Street) and Michelle Bonnard (House of the Dragon) star as Amber, Dolly, Geri and Louisa respectively.

Speaking previously about returning to acting for the series, Kemp said: “For me going back to acting is so important. It is the first time in 15 years apart from going back to EastEnders for Barbara leaving.

“But by that time I privately knew she was not very well so I did that not because I wanted to be an actor but because she was someone I loved dearly.

“Ben Frow [Channel 5 controller] has played a blinder not asking me to make a documentary for them, not asking me to do a game show but maybe what a lot of people want me to do — go back to acting.”