The Soccer Aid 2023 match is this weekend – here’s a full run down of the line up of celebrities and players from tonight’s event.
The world’s biggest charity football match returns for another year with both new and familiar faces.
For 2023, Soccer Aid is broadcast live on ITV1 and STV this evening from Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium.
The latest Soccer Aid match takes place on Saturday, September 4 at 6:30PM on ITV. You can catch up online via the ITVX.
Meet the line up of celebrities and football legends making up the two teams…
Soccer Aid 2023 line up of celebrities
ENGLAND
Jill Scott (c)
Paddy McGuinness
Jermain Defoe
Karen Carney
Gary Cahill
Jack Wilshere
Bugzy Malone
Tom Grennan
Sir Mo Farah
Alex Brooker
Gary Neville
Paul Scholes
Chunkz
Joel Corry
Eni Aluko
David James
Scarlette Douglas
Nicky Butt
Liam Payne
Danny Dyer
Asa Butterfield
Tom Hiddleston
MANAGEMENT
Stormzy
Emma Hayes
Vicky McClure
Harry Redknapp
David Seaman
SOCCER AID WORLD XI
Usain Bolt (c)
Lee Mack
Steven Bartlett
Kem Cetinay
Mo Gilligan
Maisie Adam
Tommy Fury
Heather O’Reilly
Kaylyn Kyle
Noah Beck
Ben Foster
Roberto Carlos
Nani
Francesco Totti
Gabriel Batistuta
Leon Edwards
Sam Claflin
Hernan Crespo
Patrice Evra
Niko
MANAGEMENT
Mauricio Pochettino
Robbie Keane
Martin Compston
Melanie C
Long-standing host and UNICEF UK Ambassador Dermot O’Leary is back to host the match, joined by touchline reporter Alex Scott.
New for 2023, once the main match is finished on ITV1, brand new after show party, Soccer Aid: Extra Time, will air live on ITV4 and ITVX.
Hosted by Jermaine Jenas and Joelah Noble, the one-hour special feature reactions and gossip from the match.
Since 2006, Soccer Aid for Unicef has raised over £47m to help give children all over the world a childhood full of play.
Alongside the main match, ITV1 will air a special run of themed shows including Tenable, Tipping Point, The Chase and James Martin’s Saturday Morning.