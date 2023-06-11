Soccer Aid For UNICEF 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX. Line up of players. ©UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures

The Soccer Aid 2023 match is this weekend – here’s a full run down of the line up of celebrities and players from tonight’s event.

The world’s biggest charity football match returns for another year with both new and familiar faces.

For 2023, Soccer Aid is broadcast live on ITV1 and STV this evening from Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium.

The latest Soccer Aid match takes place on Saturday, September 4 at 6:30PM on ITV. You can catch up online via the ITVX.

Meet the line up of celebrities and football legends making up the two teams…

Soccer Aid 2023 line up of celebrities

ENGLAND

Jill Scott (c)

Paddy McGuinness

Jermain Defoe

Karen Carney

Gary Cahill

Jack Wilshere

Bugzy Malone

Tom Grennan

Sir Mo Farah

Alex Brooker

Gary Neville

Paul Scholes

Chunkz

Joel Corry

Eni Aluko

David James

Scarlette Douglas

Nicky Butt

Liam Payne

Danny Dyer

Asa Butterfield

Tom Hiddleston

MANAGEMENT

Stormzy

Emma Hayes

Vicky McClure

Harry Redknapp

David Seaman

SOCCER AID WORLD XI

Usain Bolt (c)

Lee Mack

Steven Bartlett

Kem Cetinay

Mo Gilligan

Maisie Adam

Tommy Fury

Heather O’Reilly

Kaylyn Kyle

Noah Beck

Ben Foster

Roberto Carlos

Nani

Francesco Totti

Gabriel Batistuta

Leon Edwards

Sam Claflin

Hernan Crespo

Patrice Evra

Niko

MANAGEMENT

Mauricio Pochettino

Robbie Keane

Martin Compston

Melanie C

Long-standing host and UNICEF UK Ambassador Dermot O’Leary is back to host the match, joined by touchline reporter Alex Scott.

New for 2023, once the main match is finished on ITV1, brand new after show party, Soccer Aid: Extra Time, will air live on ITV4 and ITVX.

Hosted by Jermaine Jenas and Joelah Noble, the one-hour special feature reactions and gossip from the match.

Since 2006, Soccer Aid for Unicef has raised over £47m to help give children all over the world a childhood full of play.

Alongside the main match, ITV1 will air a special run of themed shows including Tenable, Tipping Point, The Chase and James Martin’s Saturday Morning.