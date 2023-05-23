The Bay renewed for series 5 on ITV

The Bay. Pictured: MARSHA THOMASON as DS Jenn Townsend and DANIEL RYAN as DI Tony Manning. Credit: Jonathan Birch / © Tall Story Pictures 2023

ITV has confirmed a fifth series of The Bay is in the works.

Series four debuted earlier this year, featuring Marsha Thomason in the lead role of Jenn Townsend alongside cast regulars Daniel Ryan, Erin Shanagher, Andrew Dowbiggin and Thomas Law.

The latest episodes also saw the return of Barry Sloane as Chris Fischer, Jenn’s partner, and Georgia Scholes as Chris’s daughter Erin, and David Carpenter and Emme Hayes as Conor and Maddie, Jenn’s children.

MARSHA THOMASON as DS Jenn Townsend. Credit: ITV/Jonathan Birch / © Tall Story Pictures 2023

Filming on a fifth series will start later this year. A teaser shares: “The fifth series will see the latest case for Morecambe MIU focusing on the emotionally complex life of a divided family.

“With the father and mother of the victim, bitterly divorced, Jenn Townsend and the team will have to tread very carefully to keep the whole family onside.”

The Bay is co-created and written by award-winning writer and playwright Daragh Carville (Being Human, The Smoke, Cherrybomb), and produced by Tall Story Pictures

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill said: “We’re delighted to be returning to Morecambe for another series of The Bay. The series is a huge success story for ITV and we’re grateful to Catherine Oldfield, Daragh Carville and the team at Tall Story Pictures for continuing to create compelling stories and characters.”

Catherine Oldfield, Executive Producer, Tall Story Pictures added: “Daragh and I couldn’t be happier to be heading back to Morecambe with Marsha and the team for another case. We love making the show and so we’re delighted to be producing another series for ITV and viewers at home and abroad.”

For now, you can catch up on past series online now on ITVX here.