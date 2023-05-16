Rose Matafeo and Mike Wozniak to front Junior Taskmaster on Channel 4

Rose Matafeo and Mike Wozniak are to front new Channel 4 show Junior Taskmaster.

BAFTA nominated comedian, writer, and actor Rose Matafeo will assume the role of Junior Taskmaster to score contestants while critically-acclaimed writer and performer Mike Wozniak will be on hand to assist.

A spin-off from the main series, Junior Taskmaster will feature five young contestants aged 9 – 11. They will have to complete a series of characteristically bizarre tasks that are designed to encourage and inspire wile, wit, creativity, and athleticism.

Rose Matafeo, The Junior Taskmaster said: “To be appointed as Junior Taskmaster is one of the greatest honours of my already wildly successful career. I am greatly looking forward to the power going to my head.”

Mike Wozniak, The Junior Taskmaster’s Assistant added: “All I ever wanted to be when I grew up was a Little Alex Horne (or a regional manager for a major provider of motorway service stations) so this is literally a dream come true.”I hereby vow to do my utmost to hold the office of Junior Taskmaster’s Assistant in the spirit of the original Little Alex Horne: with his courage, his grit and his dignity”.

Both Rose and Mike have previously completed the in original show, which was recently renewed for three series.

Alex Horne, the show’s creator, said: “I’ve watched many, many comedians flounder when given simple instructions over the past few years and I fully expect the competitors in Junior Taskmaster to be both more competent and just as funny.

“For that series, I will be handing over my assistant’s clipboard to someone equally as efficient and persistent as myself because I have a lot more admin to do with six further handfuls of supposedly talented adults. I live for bureaucracy so this is all excellent news.”

A start date for Junior Taskmaster is to be announced.