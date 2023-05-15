Grace renewed for fourth series on ITV with filming underway

Filming has started on a fourth series of ITV drama Grace.

Based on the best selling novels from globally renowned author, Peter James, the Brighton based drama will see John Simm starring as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace.

Also returning to the show are Richie Campbell (Top Boy, Stephen) as DS Glenn Branson, Zoë Tapper (Liar) as Cleo Morey, Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty) as DS Norman Potting, Laura Elphinstone (Chernobyl) as DS Bella Moy, Brad Morrison (Dinosaur) as DC Nick Nicholl and Sam Hoare (The Capture) as ACC Cassian Pewe.

GRACE SERIES 3. Pictured: JOHN SIMM as DS Roy Grace and RICHIE CAMPBELL as DS Branson.

The new series will see renowned TV and theatre actor, Robert Glenister (Sherwood, Hustle) join the cast.

Series four will be made up of four episodes titled Dead Man’s Time, Want You Dead, You Are Dead and Love You Dead.

John Simm said: “I’m so pleased to be back on set, filming series four of Grace. Four of Peter James’ Roy Grace novels are being adapted for this series and Grace fans will be pleased to know the stories are as dark as ever with lots of twists and turns.”

Author Peter James commented: “As a writer, the chance to have such a phenomenal and collaborative cast and crew to bring my novels to life continues to be a dream come true. Audiences have so generously embraced the series with such enthusiasm and I cannot wait for Roy Grace fans, old and new, to see these four new episodes.”

ITV’s Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair Jones added: “We’re thrilled to be making another series of Grace. John and the team continue to bring Peter’s brilliant characters and stories to life in such an exciting way. It’s also great to be working with Tall Story and Vaudeville Productions again as we head back to Brighton for four brand new cases.”

For now, past series of Grace are available to watch online via ITVX here.

