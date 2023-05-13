Eurovision 2023 results in full: Eurovision Song Contest Scoreboard

The Eurovision 2023 results have been revealed: Here’s the full scoreboard from this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The qualifying acts from the semi-finals plus performers from reigning winners Ukraine, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, performed in the grand final of the 67th Eurovision Song Contest tonight live from Liverpool.

Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Julia Sanina hosted the show in the United Kingdom on behalf of Ukraine at the Liverpool Arena.

Eurovision Song Contest stage. Credit: BBC/Nick Robinson

Mae Miller represented the UK with her track I Wrote A Song, finishing in 25th place with 24 points.

Eurovision 2023 results: Final scoreboard

01. 🇸🇪 Sweden: Loreen – Tattoo – 583 POINTS WINNER

02. 🇫🇮 Finland: Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha – 526 POINTS

03. 🇮🇱 Israel: Noa Kirel – Unicorn – 362 POINTS

04. 🇮🇹 Italy: Marco Mengoni – Due Vite – 350 POINTS

05. 🇳🇴 Norway: Alessandra – Queen of Kings – 268 POINTS

06. 🇺🇦 Ukraine: TVORCHI – Heart of Steel – 243 POINTS

07. 🇧🇪 Belgium: Gustaph – Because Of You – 182 POINTS

08. 🇪🇪 Estonia: Alika – Bridges – 168 POINTS

09. 🇦🇺 Australia: Voyager – Promise – 151 POINTS

10. 🇨🇿 Czechia: Vesna – My Sister’s Crown – 129 POINTS

11. 🇱🇹 Lithuania: Monika Linkytė – Stay – 127 POINTS

12. 🇨🇾 Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart – 126 POINTS

13. 🇭🇷 Croatia: Let 3 – Mama ŠČ! – 123 POINTS

14. 🇦🇲 Armenia: Brunette – Future Lover – 122 POINTS

15. 🇦🇹 Austria: Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar? – 120 POINTS

16. 🇫🇷 France: La Zarra – Évidemment – 104 POINTS

17. 🇪🇸 Spain: Blanca Paloma – Eaea – 100 POINTS

18. 🇲🇩 Moldova: Pasha Parfeni – Soarele şi Luna – 96 POINTS

19. 🇵🇱 Poland: Blanka – Solo – 93 POINTS

20. 🇨🇭 Switzerland: Remo Forrer – Watergun – 92 POINTS

21. 🇸🇮 Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem – 78 POINTS

22. 🇦🇱 Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje – 76 POINTS

23. 🇵🇹 Portugal: Mimicat – Ai Coração – 59 POINTS

24. 🇷🇸 Serbia: Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava – 30 POINTS

25. 🇬🇧 United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song – 24 POINTS

26. 🇩🇪 Germany: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter – 18 POINTS

In the Grand Final, juries and viewers from all the participating countries voted after the 26 finalists had each performed.

After voting closed, each of the countries revealed their jury points live on air from 1 to 12.

Next, viewers’ points from all competing countries were combined, and added to the jury votes, to complete the final leaderboard.

Mae had a total of 15 points from the juries and 9 points from viewers, leaving her second from bottom of the scoreboard.

The UK got points from the juries of Ukraine (4 points), Finland (4 points), Sweden (4 points), Ireland (2 points), Denmark (1 point)

Meanwhile, the winner of the competition was Sweden, who scored a total of 583 points.

Catherine Tate was our spokesperson, delivering the results live in Liverpool.

Eurovision will be back next May.