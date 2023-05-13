Eurovision 2023 results in full: Eurovision Song Contest Scoreboard

The Eurovision 2023 results have been revealed: Here’s the full scoreboard from this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.
The qualifying acts from the semi-finals plus performers from reigning winners Ukraine, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, performed in the grand final of the 67th Eurovision Song Contest tonight live from Liverpool.
Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Julia Sanina hosted the show in the United Kingdom on behalf of Ukraine at the Liverpool Arena.
Mae Miller represented the UK with her track I Wrote A Song, finishing in 25th place with 24 points.
Eurovision 2023 results: Final scoreboard
01. 🇸🇪 Sweden: Loreen – Tattoo – 583 POINTS WINNER
02. 🇫🇮 Finland: Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha – 526 POINTS
03. 🇮🇱 Israel: Noa Kirel – Unicorn – 362 POINTS
04. 🇮🇹 Italy: Marco Mengoni – Due Vite – 350 POINTS
05. 🇳🇴 Norway: Alessandra – Queen of Kings – 268 POINTS
06. 🇺🇦 Ukraine: TVORCHI – Heart of Steel – 243 POINTS
07. 🇧🇪 Belgium: Gustaph – Because Of You – 182 POINTS
08. 🇪🇪 Estonia: Alika – Bridges – 168 POINTS
09. 🇦🇺 Australia: Voyager – Promise – 151 POINTS
10. 🇨🇿 Czechia: Vesna – My Sister’s Crown – 129 POINTS
11. 🇱🇹 Lithuania: Monika Linkytė – Stay – 127 POINTS
12. 🇨🇾 Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart – 126 POINTS
13. 🇭🇷 Croatia: Let 3 – Mama ŠČ! – 123 POINTS
14. 🇦🇲 Armenia: Brunette – Future Lover – 122 POINTS
15. 🇦🇹 Austria: Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar? – 120 POINTS
16. 🇫🇷 France: La Zarra – Évidemment – 104 POINTS
17. 🇪🇸 Spain: Blanca Paloma – Eaea – 100 POINTS
18. 🇲🇩 Moldova: Pasha Parfeni – Soarele şi Luna – 96 POINTS
19. 🇵🇱 Poland: Blanka – Solo – 93 POINTS
20. 🇨🇭 Switzerland: Remo Forrer – Watergun – 92 POINTS
21. 🇸🇮 Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem – 78 POINTS
22. 🇦🇱 Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje – 76 POINTS
23. 🇵🇹 Portugal: Mimicat – Ai Coração – 59 POINTS
24. 🇷🇸 Serbia: Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava – 30 POINTS
25. 🇬🇧 United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song – 24 POINTS
26. 🇩🇪 Germany: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter – 18 POINTS
In the Grand Final, juries and viewers from all the participating countries voted after the 26 finalists had each performed.
After voting closed, each of the countries revealed their jury points live on air from 1 to 12.
Next, viewers’ points from all competing countries were combined, and added to the jury votes, to complete the final leaderboard.
Mae had a total of 15 points from the juries and 9 points from viewers, leaving her second from bottom of the scoreboard.
The UK got points from the juries of Ukraine (4 points), Finland (4 points), Sweden (4 points), Ireland (2 points), Denmark (1 point)
Meanwhile, the winner of the competition was Sweden, who scored a total of 583 points.
Catherine Tate was our spokesperson, delivering the results live in Liverpool.
Eurovision will be back next May.