Eurovision 2023 final running order REVEALED in full

Here’s the official final running order for Eurovision 2023 this weekend.
Thursday saw the second semi-final as Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Australia, Armenia and Slovenia qualified for Saturday’s final.
They join those from from Tuesday’s show first semi final – Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway.
Completing the line up will be the ‘Big Five’ – United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany and France – as well as reigning winners, Ukraine.
The 26 contestants will perform live on Sunday for votes from both the viewers and also the professional juries of all the competing countries.
Eurovision 2023 final running order
01. 🇦🇹 Austria: Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?
02. 🇵🇹 Portugal: Mimicat – Ai Coração
03. 🇨🇭 Switzerland: Remo Forrer – Watergun
04. 🇵🇱 Poland: Blanka – Solo
05. 🇷🇸 Serbia: Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava
06. 🇫🇷 France: La Zarra – Évidemment
07. 🇨🇾 Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart
08. 🇪🇸 Spain: Blanca Paloma – Eaea
09. 🇸🇪 Sweden: Loreen – Tattoo
10. 🇦🇱 Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje
11. 🇮🇹 Italy: Marco Mengoni – Due Vite
12. 🇪🇪 Estonia: Alika – Bridges
13. 🇫🇮 Finland: Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha
14. 🇨🇿 Czechia: Vesna – My Sister’s Crown
15. 🇦🇺 Australia: Voyager – Promise
16. 🇧🇪 Belgium: Gustaph – Because Of You
17. 🇦🇲 Armenia: Brunette – Future Lover
18. 🇲🇩 Moldova: Pasha Parfeni – Soarele şi Luna
19. 🇺🇦 Ukraine: TVORCHI – Heart of Steel
20. 🇳🇴 Norway: Alessandra – Queen of Kings
21. 🇩🇪 Germany: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter
22. 🇱🇹 Lithuania: Monika Linkytė – Stay
23. 🇮🇱 Israel: Noa Kirel – Unicorn
24. 🇸🇮 Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem
25. 🇭🇷 Croatia: Let 3 – Mama ŠČ!
26. 🇬🇧 United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song
The final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will air on Saturday, 13 May at 8PM on BBC and iPlayer in the UK.
Eurovision legend Graham Norton will join Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Julia Sanina to host the final.
Graham will also take turns in the commentary box with Mel Giedroyc, offering their views on the night’s action.
The 26 contestants in the final will perform live for viewer votes which will be combined with points from international juries to decide the winner.