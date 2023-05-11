Eurovision 2023 final running order REVEALED in full

Here’s the official final running order for Eurovision 2023 this weekend.

Thursday saw the second semi-final as Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Australia, Armenia and Slovenia qualified for Saturday’s final.

They join those from from Tuesday’s show first semi final – Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway.

Eurovision Song Contest – Semi Final: Alesha Dixon; Julia Sanina; Hannah Waddingham. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Completing the line up will be the ‘Big Five’ – United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany and France – as well as reigning winners, Ukraine.

The 26 contestants will perform live on Sunday for votes from both the viewers and also the professional juries of all the competing countries.

Eurovision 2023 final running order

01. 🇦🇹 Austria: Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?

02. 🇵🇹 Portugal: Mimicat – Ai Coração

03. 🇨🇭 Switzerland: Remo Forrer – Watergun

04. 🇵🇱 Poland: Blanka – Solo

05. 🇷🇸 Serbia: Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava

06. 🇫🇷 France: La Zarra – Évidemment

07. 🇨🇾 Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart

08. 🇪🇸 Spain: Blanca Paloma – Eaea

09. 🇸🇪 Sweden: Loreen – Tattoo

10. 🇦🇱 Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje

11. 🇮🇹 Italy: Marco Mengoni – Due Vite

12. 🇪🇪 Estonia: Alika – Bridges

13. 🇫🇮 Finland: Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha

14. 🇨🇿 Czechia: Vesna – My Sister’s Crown

15. 🇦🇺 Australia: Voyager – Promise

16. 🇧🇪 Belgium: Gustaph – Because Of You

17. 🇦🇲 Armenia: Brunette – Future Lover

18. 🇲🇩 Moldova: Pasha Parfeni – Soarele şi Luna

19. 🇺🇦 Ukraine: TVORCHI – Heart of Steel

20. 🇳🇴 Norway: Alessandra – Queen of Kings

21. 🇩🇪 Germany: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter

22. 🇱🇹 Lithuania: Monika Linkytė – Stay

23. 🇮🇱 Israel: Noa Kirel – Unicorn

24. 🇸🇮 Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem

25. 🇭🇷 Croatia: Let 3 – Mama ŠČ!

26. 🇬🇧 United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song

The final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will air on Saturday, 13 May at 8PM on BBC and iPlayer in the UK.

Eurovision legend Graham Norton will join Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Julia Sanina to host the final.

Graham will also take turns in the commentary box with Mel Giedroyc, offering their views on the night’s action.

The 26 contestants in the final will perform live for viewer votes which will be combined with points from international juries to decide the winner.