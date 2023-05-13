Eurovision 2023 start time, hosts and UK entry as contest airs TONIGHT from Liverpool

What time is Eurovision 2023 on tonight? Here’s all you need to know about this year’s song contest in the UK.

Fresh from Italy last year, Eurovision comes to Liverpool for 2023 as the UK hosts on behalf of 2022’s winners Ukraine.

The final of what will be the 67th Eurovision Song Contest will broadcast live from Liverpool Arena this evening.

Eurovision Song Contest stage. Credit: BBC/Nick Robinson

Eurovision 2023 start time

The Eurovision final will air tonight from 8PM on BBC One and online via BBC iPlayer.

Hosting the show will be Eurovision legend Graham Norton, singer-songwriter and TV presenter, Alesha Dixon, Emmy Award-winning actress, Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer-songwriter, and frontwoman of The HARDKISS, Julia Sanina.

Graham will also provide commentary on the final for UK viewers alongside and Mel Giedroyc

Meanwhile, Bafta award-winning actor and comedian, Catherine Tate has been announced as our spokesperson giving the UK’s jury scores.

The semi-finals – which the UK does not compete in – took place earlier this week on 9 and 11 May earlier this week.

Following the artists’ parade and an introduction from the hosts, the show will begin as 26 acts take to the stage.

In the Grand Final, juries and viewers from all participating countries will vote. Once lines close, each country will first reveal their jury points live on air.

Next, viewers’ points from all countries will be added up, and revealed from the lowest to the highest before the winner is revealed.

UK entry Mae Muller. Credit: BBC/Harry Carr/Capitol/EMI,Harry Carr

Who will represent the UK?

The 2023 UK entry for Eurovision is singer-songwriter Mae Muller with her track I Wrote A Song.

The song was co-written by Brit-Nominated songwriter Lewis Thompson (David Guetta, Joel Corry, and Raye – Bed) and Karen Poole, who has written for Kylie Minogue, Lily Allen, David Guetta and Alisha’s Attic

Mae will be hoping to build upon the success of Sam Ryder who finished as runner up in 2022’s contest with his song Space Man.

She said: “Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leader board! I wrote the song I Wrote A Song a few months ago when I was going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships, so for it to be chosen for this year’s UK Eurovision song is honestly a dream!”