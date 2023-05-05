Black Ops cast revealed for new BBC One comedy

Black Ops has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The new comedy series is created by BAFTA award winning actress and writer Gbemisola Ikumelo, BAFTA award winning actor and producer Akemnji Ndifornyen, and writing duo, Joe Tucker and Lloyd Woolf.
A teaser shares: “Black Ops is the story of Dom and Kay, who join the Met Police in the hope of cleaning up their community but are unwittingly thrust into the murky world of deep cover infiltration as they become part of a powerful criminal enterprise.
“But for Dom and Kay it quickly becomes more of a fiasco than Donnie Brasco…”
Black Ops 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Black Ops….
Gbemisola Ikumelo plays Dominique ‘Dom’ Archibald
Hammed Animashaun plays Kayode ‘ Kay’ Ogundare
Ariyon Bakare plays Clinton Blair
Akemnji Ndifornyen plays Tevin
Jaz Hutchins plays Breeze
Felicity Montagu plays Superintendant Edwards
Joanna Scanlan plays Chief Inspector Garner
Robbie Gee plays Morris Baldwin Archibald
Jo Martin plays Julie Archibald
Karlina Grace-Paseda plays Elder Bunmi
Samuel O’Loughlin plays T.J
Rufus Jones plays Inspector Scholes
Kerry Howard plays Jen
Tom Bennett plays Simon
Colin Hoult plays Kieran Price
Watch Black Ops on TV and online
Black Ops begins on TV on Friday, 5 May at 9:30PM on BBC One
Alternatively, the full series will be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer from 1 May.
A synopsis of the opening episode shares: “Dom and Kay are two ordinary police community support officers on the front line of policing, handing out frisbees with ‘Stay Street Smart’ printed on them in east London. Detective Inspector Clinton Blair needs two undercover officers to infiltrate the Brightmarsh Gang, but the Met chiefs don’t seem to get the brief, so Clinton decides to take matters into his own hands and recruits Dom and Kay in an ‘off-the-books’ operation.
“Dom and Kay succeed in persuading the gang they are fired police officers turned renegade drug dealers and are recruited into the fold. But then, events take an unexpected turn.”