Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials are on their way to BBC One for 2023 with a start date now confirmed.

The show returns with three special instalments with David Tennant and Catherine Tate reprising their roles as the Doctor and Donna Noble.

They will be in charge of the TARDIS ahead of the arrival of the Fifteenth Doctor – Ncuti Gatwa – who will take control with companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.

Doctor Who Specials 2023: The Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna (Catherine Tate). Credit: BBC STUDIOS/Zoe McConnell

The trio of special episodes are titled The Star Beast, Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle.

Doctor Who start date

Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials begin on Saturday, 25 November on BBC One and iPlayer.

Further episodes will air weekly on Saturday, 2 December and Saturday, 9 December.

Outside the UK, the show will be available on Disney+.

Showrunner Russell T Davies teased of the new specials: “Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback.

“The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

Meanwhile, Ncuti Gatwa will make his debut appearance as the Doctor in the new series starting over the festive period, with an air date to be announced.

Davies shared: “The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun!

“And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!”

Also joining the cast for upcoming episodes are Neil Patrick Harris, Yasmin Finney, Ruth Madeley and Jinkx Monsoon.

Plus, Jacqueline King will be reprising her role as Donna’s mother Sylvia, and Karl Collins as Donna’s long suffering husband, Shaun.

Doctor Who airs on BBC One and iPlayer.

You can catch up with past series and specials, most recently featuring Jodie Whittaker in the title role, on BBC iPlayer now.