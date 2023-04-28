The 1% Club renewed for extended third series and Christmas specials

The 1% Club has been renewed for a third series and two Christmas specials.

The ITV quiz show hosted by Lee Mack recently returned with its second outing but already more episodes have been confirmed.

A third series will see double the number of shows with 16 new instalments plus two Christmas specials this year and next.

The show’s format sees 100 contestants begin every show – but to make it to the end and win the top prize of up to £100,000, contestants must correctly answer a question only 1% of the country would get right.

Contestants of all ages and backgrounds can take part, because, unlike most quizzes, no swotting up on general knowledge is required to do well. Logic and common sense are the key to success.

Lee said: “Once again I am delighted to cause household arguments, as kids mock their parents for being not as bright as them. But us grown-ups can stay out as late as we want, so we get the last laugh”

The latest series also saw the launch of The 1% Club app allowing viewers to play along at home.

Satmohan Panesar, Commissioning Editor at ITV, said: “Establishing a new game show and finding an audience is no easy task in such a competitive field, but the combination of the 1% Club’s unique, inclusive format and our host Lee’s brilliantly spontaneous interaction with the studio audience has proved a big hit with viewers.

“As the current series continues in its successful run, we’re excited to be able to announce a third new series as well as two Christmas specials which we’re sure will be a massively entertaining addition to festive telly for all the family.”

For now, The 1% Club‘s current series continues on Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.

Past episodes are available to watch online now via ITVX here.