The 1% Club app: How to play along with ITV game show at home

Lee Mack hits ITV1 tonight with a new series of game show The 1% Club – and you can now play along at home!

The quiz show sees 100 contestants face a series of increasingly difficult questions.

Based on a sample of answers given by 1,000 people across the country, each episode begins with questions 90% of people got right.

THE 1% CLUB. Pictured: Host Lee Mack. Copyright ITV

As the game progresses, questions are asked that smaller and smaller percentages answered correctly. To win the top prize, contestants must get the right answer to a question that only 1% of the country can get correct.

The 1% Club App

For 2023, you’ll also be able to play along at home using the The 1% Club app on your own mobile or tablet.

To download the The 1% Club App for iOS (iPhone, iPad) click here.

To download the The 1% Club App for Android click here.

The 1% Club airs Saturday nights on ITV1.

You can also watch episodes and catch up online via the ITVX website.

Speaking about the show, host Lee Mack said: “If, like me, your lack of general knowledge frustrates you when doing quizzes, then watch The 1% Club. That way, like me, you can instead be frustrated by your lack of logic.

“Great contestants, loads of cash to win, and guaranteed ‘I can’t believe you couldn’t work that one out Dad!’ moments to cause family disputes. I love it.”

He added: “I like quizzes that are tough. I watch University Challenge knowing that if I’m lucky I’ll get a couple of questions right and I’m more than happy with that because when you get it right you feel great.

“That’s what I really liked about The 1% Club, producers shared some questions with me and if I’d been able to get them all right, I probably wouldn’t have done the show. But I quickly realised, if someone gets these right, they’re a proper brainbox.”

Andy Auerbach at programme makers Magnum Media added: “We’re delighted that The 1% Club will be back for a second series and we can’t wait to start coming up with more fiendish questions. Good luck, Britain!”