The Love Island villa is heating up with the arrival of two new bombshells, Trey Norman and Jessy Potts.

Get ready for some drama, romance, and lots of excitement as they shake things up – we can’t wait!

Meet Trey Norman

Trey Norman, a 24-year-old Commercial Insurance Broker from Doncaster, describes himself as charming and determined. You can find him on Instagram @treynorman0311

He’s ready to ruffle some feathers in the villa as he searches for the girl of his dreams. Trey isn’t afraid to step on toes and plans to go after what he wants from the get-go.

Trey looks for a partner who backs his dreams and ambitions, with loyalty being a top priority. All the girls have caught his eye, and he’s excited to see where his journey in the villa takes him.

Surprisingly, Trey is a bit of a geek and an academic. He holds a First Class Economics Degree and has completed his master’s as well. He also enjoys playing chess and was part of his university’s chess club.

Introducing Jessy Potts

Jessy Potts, a 25-year-old Brand Partnerships Associate from Leicester, believes Love Island is a great opportunity to find love. You can find her on Instagram @jessymaypotts

With many successful relationships formed on the show, she’s hopeful for her own romantic journey. Jessy loves a holiday romance or a work fling, so the villa feels like the perfect place for her.

Known for her fun personality and sarcastic sense of humour, Jessy plans to get involved in all the villa activities. As a Sagittarius, she has a fiery side and isn’t afraid to stand her ground. Jessy sees herself as the girl next door with an edge, making her a unique addition to the villa.

Jessy is also an adventurous spirit, being an excellent skier and a trained scuba diver. She values confidence, humour, and ambition in a partner, finding these traits very attractive.

In the villa, Ayo, Ronnie, and Joey have caught her eye, and she’s intrigued to see how things unfold with them.

Love Island returns tomorrow at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.