Meet the Love Island 2024 cast

The brand new series of Love Island has arrived and with it comes a line up singletons looking for their perfect match in paradise.

Nicole Samuel Age: 24 From: Aberdare Occupation: Accounts Manager Instagram username: @nicolesams123 Nicole says: “My personality is big and I’m pretty out there, I reckon I’ll probably have one of the biggest personalities in the Villa. She adds: “I’ve been enjoying single life and the attention of different boys, it’s fun. I’ve enjoyed being able to go on holiday with the girls and not having to worry about someone back home. All the girls are there texting in their room and I’m out till 4 in the morning living my best life.”

Ronnie Vint Age: 27 From: South East London Occupation: Semi Professional Footballer Instagram username: @ronnievint Ronnie says: “I’ve had two serious relationships in the past but more recently have enjoyed being single and doing my own thing as I’ve been focussed on my football career. I’ve got to the age where I want to find the right person I can build a life with.” He adds: “I want someone that’s family orientated, caring and career minded. Lookwise, I like blondes with nice boobs but am partial to a brunette too.”

Patsy Field Age: 29 From: Orpington Occupation: Office Administrator Instagram username: @patsylouu Patsy says: “I’m finally ready to find a sexy man and I think Love Island may just have some nice hunky guys for me. I think now is the right time as I’ve got a few greys so I need to bag a man sooner rather than later.” She adds: “I’ve got something very special about me which is my disability, it’s a condition I was born with called Ebs Palsy. It doesn’t define who I am , but it makes me a little different, although I’ve learnt to get on with it and it’s never held me back.”

Ciaran Davies Age: 21 From: Pencoed, South Wales Occupation: Surveyor Instagram username: @ciarandaviesss Ciaran says: “It’s the perfect time for me, I feel like I’m mature enough for something serious with the right girl.” He adds: “Obviously looks but humour is a big thing for me, I’m a bit of a wind up so I want a girl who can give it back. Loyalty is another one for me, I think that’s the most important thing to look for in a relationship”.

Mimii Ngulube Age: 24 From: Portsmouth Occupation: Mental Health Nurse Instagram username: @samtaylorhair Mimii says: “The pool in Portsmouth is not giving. I’ve tried dating, speaking to people on social media and it just hasn’t been successful. Applying was a spontaneous thing, I didn’t expect to get here! She adds: “I’m a girls’ girl. My girls are my rocks and I’m theirs so I’ll be a good friend as well as going in there to find a man. I like dressing up so I’ll bring style, and I’d like to think I’m quite funny so I’ll make people.”

Sam Taylor Age: 23 From: Chesterfield Occupation: Hair Stylist Instagram username: @samtaylorhair Sam says: “At this point in my life I just want the opportunity to find a real connection with someone. I’ve been looking for that connection for quite some time but I’ve never really found it, I’m hoping I find that spark in the Villa.” He adds: “My personality and chat, I’d like to think I’ve got lots of depth and substance which should hopefully help me out when trying to find a connection.”

Ayo Odukoya Age: 25 Location: Canning Town Occupation: Model Instagram username: @cozy.a1 Ayo says: “It seems like something to have a go at. Of course, you can’t go wrong trying to find that love again – that is something that would be amazing to find if possible. I don’t really like being outside too much, I’ve been outside recently and it’s not fun outside! I do prefer to be indoors chilling with that person I can do stuff with. It would be nice to have that with somebody again.” He adds: “I think I’d bring excitement and joy. I think people would have someone to come to and talk to and feel comfortable being around or to have a laugh with. I think I’m somebody everyone would take to.”

Harriett Blackmore Age: 24 From: Brighton Occupation: Dancer & Personal Shopper Instagram username: @harriblackmorex Harriett says: “For the boys, entertainment, a bit of fun and flirting. I’ll definitely up the flirting. For the girls, I’m a really good friend. “I’ll bring the entertainment for everyone in the Villa, whether that’s making the girls laugh or making the boys turn their heads, I’m sure that I’ll bring the drama.” She adds: “Being a bit of an IT girl in Brighton, I’ve done personal shopping for the rapper Arrdee and one of my best friends is Saffron Barker the YouTuber.”

Sean Stone Age: 24 From: Hertford Occupation: Sweet Salesman Instagram username: @seanstone__ Sean says: “I’ve always been one for relationships and when you have found someone you want to be with it’s the best feeling. Now is the perfect time, the one thing that is missing is my soulmate. Asked what makes him a catch, he adds: “5’11, tall, dark and handsome. Not quite 6 foot. Great smile, great teeth, great arms and abs – the full package. “I’m the kind of guy that if you broke down on the motorway and needed your tyre changed, I’d be there at any time of night.”

Munveer Jabbal Age: 30 From: London Occupation: Recruitment manager Instagram username: @munveerj Munveer says: “London dating hasn’t worked out for me. The opportunity to be surrounded by good looking people in a villa under the sun is an absolute no brainer!” He adds: “I’m 30 years old and I need to start thinking seriously about the next step, and what better place.”

Samantha Kenny Age: 26 From: Liverpool Occupation: Make-up artist Instagram username: @samanthakenny Samantha says: “I’m ready to settle down and Love Island is an amazing opportunity to meet someone that isn’t from my area. I love a cockney boy, so I’m hoping there is one in there for me.” She adds: “I think I will definitely bring some fire, I’m very opinionated and wear my heart on my sleeve. I’m really bubbly too, so I’ll definitely have a laugh as well as bringing some scouse glamour.”

Jess White Age: 25 From: Stockport Occupation: Shop manager Instagram username: @jessamywhite Jess says: "All my friends are in relationships, settled down with babies and I'm going to end up that aunt that rocks up at family parties and they say 'she's still not met someone, she's still going to Ibiza having a midlife crisis.' "I just want to meet somebody and to be able to do all of that stuff too." She adds: "I think I'm single because I don't underestimate the fact that I'm hard work. "I know what I want and I'm not easily pleased. When you're a loud, outgoing woman, sometimes it can intimidate men – men don't always want that."

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2.