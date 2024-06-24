First look: Love Island 2024 spoilers – Episode 22 (24 June)

On tonight’s show, Ronnie rekindles with Harriett, leaving Jess confused about her position, while a shocking recoupling decision shakes the Villa.

Following Tiffany’s departure from the Villa, Ronnie immediately rekindled with Harriett, leaving Jess uncertain about her position.

In a conversation with Uma, Jess expresses her willingness to explore a relationship but feels Ronnie’s actions make him seem desperate. Uma advises Jess that Ronnie should clarify his intentions with her directly. The question remains whether Ronnie will address Jess’s concerns or pursue Harriett wholeheartedly.

Later, Jess receives a text prompting all Islanders to gather at the firepit for a recoupling, where the girls will choose their partners. New arrivals Konnor and Matilda are given the first picks. A surprising choice during the recoupling shocks the Villa and significantly shifts its dynamics.

In another development, Sean takes Matilda to the Love Island terrace, a first for both. Sean compliments Matilda, expressing his happiness and hope for something special. The outcome of this interaction is yet to be seen, as it could either solidify Sean’s feelings or leave him waiting.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.