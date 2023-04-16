Antiques Roadshow tonight - gold medal, football memorabilia, Picasso of the Philippines

Antiques Roadshow is back tonight (16 April 2023) on BBC One with its latest episode.

Tonight’s repeat episode sees the team head to Aston Hall in Birmingham.

Fiona Bruce presents as treasures include wooden figures depicting characters from children’s favourite The Wind in the Willows and a stunning opal and diamond necklace from the 1900s.

Will Farmer discovers that celebrated poet and Aston local Benjamin Zephaniah is a passionate collector of money – in the form of unusual banknotes and currency, including a gold medal honouring Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie.

Raj Bisram is thrilled to see a collection of football memorabilia belonging to Aston Villa legend Eric Houghton, a celebrated player and manager when the club last won the FA Cup, while Rupert Maas is intrigued by a painting by an artist known as the Picasso of the Philippines.

Fuchsia Voremberg is captivated by a collection of artwork and mountaineering equipment that belonged to Theodore Howard Sommervell, a pioneering climber.

Meanwhile Chris Yeo hears the moving story of a woman found who a new life in the UK after being abandoned as a baby in Hong Kong in the 1960s.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 8PM on BBC One tonight, 16 April 2023.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The series – the 45th to air overall – airs Sunday nights.