Fred's Last Resort winner revealed in final of E4 series

Fred’s Last Resort on E4 has named its winner in this week’s final.

The series saw French maître d and presenter Fred Sirieix recruit 12 young people into a highly demanding summer season at Les Roches Blanches, a spectacular five-star hotel on the French Riviera.

21-year-old pizza restaurant waitress Orlagh Hartnett, from Cheshire became Fred’s leading recruit, walking away with £10,000 and a year-long contract with Accor.

Last Resort winner Orlagh

Over eight episodes the raw recruits were tasked with organising everything from a top designer’s fashion show to wine and oyster tasting, fine-dining events, planning a doggy photoshoot, serving VIPs on a superyacht and providing personal one-to-one service on excursions outside the hotel.

Orlagh saw off the competition and on announcing her win, Fred said: “Orlagh is a very deserving winner. She has a great future in hospitality. She has been so good throughout the competition.”

Alongside an incredible £10,000 Orlagh will be provided with the opportunity to spend a year working within Accor hotels across London, enjoying bespoke training placements at Novotel London Canary Wharf, Sofitel London St James and The Savoy, a Fairmont managed hotel. The tailored programme will include Training & Development via the Accor Academy to support the winner’s professional development, a dedicated mentor throughout the year and a tailored career programme in each hotel dependant on their area of interest, gaining experience and know-how from some of the industry-leading experts.

Orlagh said: “I’m so pleased to be the winner of this amazing TV series. It was everything and more and I had such a fabulous time. The series gave me a chance to be really thrown in at the deep end, having to think on my feet in real situations. Fred as a mentor was brilliant and having the opportunity to work for Accor and begin my career in Hospitality is a dream come true. I can’t wait to start.

“I’ve always worked hard and been independent and I would love to encourage other 16-20 somethings that University is not the only destination to strive for. We can’t all be academic but working to improve our minds, confidence and to establish a good career with no debt hanging over our heads is the way forward as well. Thank you to the whole production team at Betty TV, the man himself Fred, E4 and Accor for giving me this opportunity.”

If you missed the series, you can catch up on All 4 now.