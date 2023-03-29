ITV has announced a special tribute show in memory of Paul O’Grady.

The TV presenter and comedian sadly passed away aged 67 on Tuesday evening.

In a statement, his partner said: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

PAUL OGRADY: FOR THE LOVE OF DOGS ROYAL SPECIAL. Pictured: Her Majesty The Queen Consort (right) joins Battersea Ambassador Paul O’Grady (left) and George the West Highland White Terrier at Battersea Brands Hatch site in Kent

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Following the sad news, ITV has announced that it will air a special tribute to Paul.

For the Love of Paul O’Grady will broadcast on ITV1 on Sunday, 9 April at 8PM.

The channel has also confirmed that a new series of Paul O’Grady: For the Love Dogs will from Thursday, 30 April at 8:30PM.

ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, Kevin Lygo, said on behalf of ITV today: “We are fortunate to have had a long association with Paul, at ITV. He was a huge, inimitable talent, delighting our viewers through his comedy and entertainment with a warmth, humour and joy that audiences of all generations related to and connected with.

“He had a profound passion for animals too, which resonated with so many viewers, and For The Love of Dogs remains one of our best-loved series, and a really special programme for so many.

“All those who worked with Paul are shocked and deeply saddened at his passing and the thoughts of everyone at ITV are with Paul’s loved ones.”