The Cleaner cast revealed for series 2 of BBC One comedy

The Cleaner series 2 has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Co-written by and starring Greg Davies, comedy The Cleaner follows crime scene cleaner Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead on his eventful cleaning jobs.

A teaser shares: “Armed again with his chemicals, scrubbing brushes and cleaning rags, Wicky removes more gruesome remains at the scenes of new crimes, including in a theatre, an electrical goods store, and a stately home.

The Cleaner: Cuddle (CHARLIE RAWES); Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead (GREG DAVIES); Lisa (HARRIET WALTER). Credit: BBC/Studio Hamburg/Jonathan Browning

“It is here he meets some more unusual characters and gets sucked into their worlds as he can’t help but gossip as he cleans, all the while trying to get down to the pub…”

The Cleaner 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 2 of The Cleaner…

Greg Davies plays Wicky

Harriet Walter plays Lisa

Charlie Rawes plays Cuddle

Zoë Wanamaker plays Lucile

John Macmillan plays Strazzamo

Zita Sattar plays PS Ruth Edwards

Simon Callow plays Mr Abahassine

Jemma Carlton plays Selina

Rebecca Lee plays Wife

Asim Chaudhry plays Kai

Alex Lawther plays Dan

Mark Lewis Jones plays Richard

Joshua McCord plays Timber

Susannah Fielding plays Fran

Roisin Conaty plays ‘Her’

Rudi Dharmalingam plays ‘Him’

Louis Emerick plays Vince

Watch The Cleaner on TV and online

Series 2 starts on BBC One at Friday, 24 March at 9:30PM. The series has six episodes which will air weekly on TV.

Alternatively, all episodes will be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer from the same date.

A teaser for the first episode of the new series shares: “Wicky faces the ultimate test of self-control: a job in a pub, after he’s promised his new girlfriend he’ll stay off the booze. But resisting a pint is the least of his challenges once he meets hard-bitten landlady Lisa and muscle-bound barman Cuddle.

“Wicky is there to clean up the devastation left by a lethal brawl, but as a web of romantic and criminal intrigue slowly unravels around him, Wicky realises there’s more to this job than just cleaning up blood (and the occasional severed human ear).”