The Cleaner cast revealed for series 2 of BBC One comedy

The Cleaner series 2 has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
Co-written by and starring Greg Davies, comedy The Cleaner follows crime scene cleaner Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead on his eventful cleaning jobs.
A teaser shares: “Armed again with his chemicals, scrubbing brushes and cleaning rags, Wicky removes more gruesome remains at the scenes of new crimes, including in a theatre, an electrical goods store, and a stately home.
“It is here he meets some more unusual characters and gets sucked into their worlds as he can’t help but gossip as he cleans, all the while trying to get down to the pub…”
The Cleaner 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 2 of The Cleaner…
Greg Davies plays Wicky
Harriet Walter plays Lisa
Charlie Rawes plays Cuddle
Zoë Wanamaker plays Lucile
John Macmillan plays Strazzamo
Zita Sattar plays PS Ruth Edwards
Simon Callow plays Mr Abahassine
Jemma Carlton plays Selina
Rebecca Lee plays Wife
Asim Chaudhry plays Kai
Alex Lawther plays Dan
Mark Lewis Jones plays Richard
Joshua McCord plays Timber
Susannah Fielding plays Fran
Roisin Conaty plays ‘Her’
Rudi Dharmalingam plays ‘Him’
Louis Emerick plays Vince
Watch The Cleaner on TV and online
Series 2 starts on BBC One at Friday, 24 March at 9:30PM. The series has six episodes which will air weekly on TV.
Alternatively, all episodes will be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer from the same date.
A teaser for the first episode of the new series shares: “Wicky faces the ultimate test of self-control: a job in a pub, after he’s promised his new girlfriend he’ll stay off the booze. But resisting a pint is the least of his challenges once he meets hard-bitten landlady Lisa and muscle-bound barman Cuddle.
“Wicky is there to clean up the devastation left by a lethal brawl, but as a web of romantic and criminal intrigue slowly unravels around him, Wicky realises there’s more to this job than just cleaning up blood (and the occasional severed human ear).”