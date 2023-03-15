Channel 4 announces Junior Taskmaster spin-off show

Channel 4 has announced the launch of brand new series Junior Taskmaster.

From producers Avalon, the new show will follow a similar format to the original series but instead feature young people aged 9 to 11.

They will bring their fledgling wiles, athleticism and creativity to the game that recognises genius at any age with hosts for the new series to be revealed soon.

The new series follows the success of PG and “Bleeped” (family friendly) versions of the BAFTA and twice National Comedy Award winning Taskmaster, which has itself been renewed for a further three years.

Alex Horne, the show’s creator, said: “I’ve watched many, many comedians flounder when given simple instructions over the past few years and I fully expect the competitors in Junior Taskmaster to be both more competent and just as funny.

“For that series, I will be handing over my assistant’s clipboard to someone equally as efficient and persistent as myself because I have a lot more admin to do with six further handfuls of supposedly talented adults. I live for bureaucracy so this is all excellent news.”

Greg Davies, the original Taskmaster, added: “My long-term contempt for young people is a matter of record but other people here at Taskmaster HQ seem convinced that they have merit. I am thrilled that two new team members are putting this questionable hypothesis to the test and will take on the challenge of corralling and assessing them on television.

“I will be watching closely to ensure standards are met. I am also delighted that Alex and I return to test the intelligence of comedians in the most scientific of ways. I’ll be pretty angry. It’s not even an act anymore.”

Jon Thoday, executive producer, commented: “It’s been a joy working with the team at Channel 4 – we’re delighted to be continuing the relationship and excited to be working together on Junior Taskmaster”.

The next series of Taskmaster will launch on Channel 4 later this month with a line up including Frankie Boyle and Jenny Eclair.