John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen returns to ITV for new series this spring

John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen has been renewed for a brand new series on ITV1 and ITVX.

Returning this spring, the show will serve up 10 brand new episodes in what will be its eighth series since first launching in 2019.

A teaser shares: “Best known for their expertise creating delicious, original and family-favourite dishes that encompass cost effective and time saving hacks, the couple will continue to deliver more mouth-watering meals that pair perfectly with the imminent lighter evenings.

“The 10-part series is set to make a return to Saturday mornings this spring, with episodes for all you need to enjoy the perfect Easter gathering, and new themes such as ‘Long Weekend Lunching’, ‘Best of British’, ‘Brilliant Bakes’, ‘Go Green’, ‘Family Feasting’ and ‘Garden Party Pleasers’, will also showcase new kitchen must-haves and cooking methods to help prepare and produce the tasty fare.

“Viewers can expect a host of recipes from the deliciously simple ‘Carbonara’ style Lasagne, Fish Finger Katsu Tacos or Rhubarb and Custard Tart to the more decadent but doable – Burnt Basque Cheesecake, Roasted Leeks topped with Burrata or a warm Roast Chicken Salad with gorgeous greens.”

John Torode said: “We’ve tailor made some rather brilliant new recipes. There will be plenty of green, tasty, seasonal and healthy stuff, but we’ve also tried to introduce a few new ingredients here and there and gone a little bit off-piste too – definitely some new and outrageous things too in this series!”

Lisa Faulkner added: “There will be a lot more fresh and lighter options that are also very cost effective that we want viewers to explore with us, but we are just so happy to be back together doing this. We really do love it so much and welcoming new viewers each time. The whole thing is such a pleasure to do.”

John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen airs on ITV1 and ITVX, where past episodes are available on catch up.