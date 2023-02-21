Karen Pirie renewed for second series on ITV

Karen Pirie has been renewed for a second series on ITV.

The first series of the crime drama aired last year, based on Val McDermid’s psychological thriller The Distant Echo and adapted by Emer Kenny.

Series two will be based on the follow up novel, A Darker Domain, and will be adapted by Kenny (The Curse, Save Me) along with Scottish writer Gillian Roger Park (Sneakerhead, The Young Offenders).

Karen Pirie. Pictured: LAUREN LYLE as DS Karen Pirie.

Lauren Lyle (Outlander, Vigil) will once again star as the young and fearless Scottish investigator with a quick mouth and tenacious desire for the truth.

A teaser for the new three-part series shares: “In this second season, Karen reopens the investigation into the unsolved kidnap of a wealthy young heiress and her baby son back in 1985.”

Lauren Lyle said: “I’m thrilled that we will continue the life of our fearless young detective Karen Pirie, and of course, her bumbag. I’ve known for a while how well the show has gone down behind the scenes so it’s been a joy to see audiences want more.

“It’s a creative honour to work alongside Emer Kenny with the backbone of Val McDermid’s story, season one was incredibly exciting building an original character we hadn’t seen before. I look forward to getting the gang back together and finally being able to answer the question: ‘Please say there will be a season two?’ with an ‘Oh yes.’”

ITV Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair Jones said: “We’re thrilled the audience loves Karen Pirie as much as we do and can’t wait to get going on Val McDermid’s fantastic A Darker Domain with World Productions. Returning to the world and characters that Emer so skillfully created and Lauren so brilliantly realised promises to be as exciting and fresh as series 1.””

Karen Pirie will premiere on ITV1 and ITVX

Filming will commence in Scotland during early 2024 and details of further casting and key production personnel will be advised in the coming months.