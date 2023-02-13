Call The Midwife renewed for two new series seeing the show on air until 2026

Call The Midwife has been renewed for a further two series on BBC One.

The hit drama tells the tale of life in London’s hard-up East End as midwives welcome new lives in the changing times of the 50s and 60s.

Series 12 is currently airing on Sunday nights while series 13 was already confirmed for 2024.

Call The Midwife Christmas special: Nurse Trixie Franklin (HELEN GEORGE), Collette Corrigan (FRANCESCA FULLILOVE), Nurse Nancy Corrigan (MEGAN CUSACK), Nurse Lucille Anderson (LEONIE ELLIOTT). Credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions

The newly announced series 14 and 15 will see the show on air until at least 2026.

Heidi Thomas, creator and writer said: “I’m overjoyed by the news that the doors of Nonnatus House will be open for a few more years! Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it’s our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most. We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I’m thrilled that we’re all heading into the 1970’s together.”

Dame Pippa Harris, executive producer added: “I’m delighted that the BBC has commissioned another two series of Call the Midwife, taking us into the early 70s. 15 series is a tremendous achievement and it’s a testament to the passion and dedication of our cast and crew, of whom I’m very proud. But the show wouldn’t be the phenomenal success it is without the formidable presence of our creator and writer Heidi Thomas.

“Her continued devotion to the characters and determination to tell the untold stories of women is truly inspiring. I can’t wait to see what she has in store for us and our extremely loyal audience in the future!”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, commented: “Call The Midwife’s enduring popularity is thanks to the extraordinary creative talents and hard work of creator Heidi Thomas, executive producers Pippa Harris and Ann Tricklebank, and the series’ dedicated cast and crew. I know they have many more stories to tell – and that the residents of Nonnatus House have many more babies to deliver – so I’m delighted that Call the Midwife will continue on BBC One and iPlayer for more years to come.”

The final of the current series, which is set to see a wedding between Trixie (Helen George) and Matthew (Olly Rix), will air on Sunday 26 February.

Past episodes are currently available to watch online on BBC iPlayer.