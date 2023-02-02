Mr Bigstuff: Danny Dyer to star in new comedy series on Sky

Danny Dyer is to star in a brand new Sky comedy series.

Called Mr Bigstuff, the show comes from Brassic and Plebs star Ryan Sampson.

The six-part series follows estranged brothers Glen (Sampson) and Lee, played by Danny Dyer (Eastenders) in his TV comedy debut, try to patch up a sibling rivalry that may well be beyond repair.

A teaser shares: “The series explores broken families, fragile masculinity and carpet sales. It tells the story of two estranged brothers; Glen (Sampson) a nervy perfectionist striving to live the suburban ideal and Lee (Dyer) an alpha male with a prescription drug addiction and a biscuit tin full of his Dad’s ashes.

“Glen and his fiancée share a perfect, perfectly mundane life together. Sure, Glen’s got crippling erectile dysfunction and Kirsty has a secret shoplifting habit, but they’re happy. That is until Lee comes crashing into their lives, whilst on the run from a past that’s quickly catching up with him.

“The trio are forced together: a perfectionist, a fantasist and an anarchist all living under the same roof in an Essex cul-de-sac. It’s not long before their ‘perfect’ lives start to unravel faster than a cheap carpet.”

Danny Dyer said: “Following my nutty exit from Eastenders I feel like it’s time to recalibrate and try something a bit new. When I read the role of Lee I was honoured to be asked to develop an exciting character and explore his dysfunctional f**ked up family relationships.

“I fell in love with Ryan Sampson while working with him on Plebs. I can’t wait to get involved with his incredible writing.”

Mr Bigstuff will come to Sky Comedy and NOW later in 2023.

The new show is one of many announced by Sky, including a fifth series of Brassic.

Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy at Sky Studios said: “2023 is going to be a blistering year for comedy on Sky. With returning favourites like Brassic and a crop of box fresh shows, with undeniably dynamic talent, Sky continues to be the home of UK comedy.”