Kylie Minogue will join the cast of Ghosts for a Comic Relief special on Red Nose Day this year.

Back for another year of fundraising, Red Nose Day 2023 will take place on Friday, 17 March.

On BBC One will be a night of special TV hosted by AJ Odudu, Joel Dommett, Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness and David Tennant.

Among the line up of comedy, live music and surprises will be a one-off special of Ghosts with Kylie Minogue.

Also announced is a hilarious parody of Love Island which will see a very unexpected contestant looking for love.

This Red Nose Day will also see some of the nation’s favourite famous faces put their willpower and determination to the test in a bid to raise money for Comic Relief

Presenter Gethin Jones will embark on the longest continuous physical challenge he’s ever undertaken with a 24-hour long danceathon.

Every hour, a different Strictly Come Dancing pro or judge will take the lead and put Geth through his paces. And to spur him on, he’ll also be joined by some famous and friendly faces – including The One Show’s Alex Jones.

Meanwhile a brand new magically transforming Red Nose created by legendary designer Sir Jony Ive has been released, available now on Amazon.

Further details about what to expect from Comic Relief’s 2023 Red Nose Day will be revealed in due course.