Vera cast from Vital Signs new episode 2023

Vera is back on ITV1 tonight with a brand new episode for 2023 – who’s on the cast of Vital Signs ?

The hit detective drama is inspired by the best-selling novels and characters created by acclaimed crime writer Ann Cleeves.

2023 will wee six brand new episodes air, two episodes from series eleven and four episodes from series twelve.

Vera – Vital Signs. Pictured: BRENDA BLETHYN as DCI Vera Stanhope.

Vital Signs will air on Sunday, 15 January at 8PM. It’s the fourth episode of Series 11.

Vera Vital Signs cast

The full cast of the episode are:

Brenda Blethyn plays DCI Vera Stanhope

Jon Morrison plays DC Kenny Lockhart

Ibinabo Jack plays DC Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Williams

Kenny Doughty plays DS Aiden Healy

Riley Jones plays DC Mark Edwards

Sarah Kameela Impey plays Pathologist Dr. Paula Bennett

Paul Kaye plays Pathologist Dr. Malcolm Donahue

Heather Bleasdale plays Val Kirkstall

Garry Cooper plays Cliff Cringle

Frances Grey plays Olivia Parmer

Kirsten Foster plays Tasmin Yo

Geoffrey Lumb plays Rob McShane

Angela Sims plays Pat Cringle

Danyal Ismail plays Yousef Adwan

Issey King plays Martha Parmer

Spike Leighton plays Aaron Kirkstall

Hugh Quarshie plays Dr. Leon Parmer

Isabel Butt plays Raya Bellingham

Sean Kearns plays James Stratton

Freya Mcnulty plays Zoe McShane

Joyce Veheary plays Dr. Lucy Yo

Vera spoilers

A synopsis of the Vital Signs episode shares: “The charred remains of local GP, Doctor Lucy Yo, are found in the back of a burned out car that’s been abandoned in a deserted quarry. Her husband states that she was called out to a patient on the evening in question but we soon discover from her colleagues at the surgery that there is no record of any patient. So who lured Doctor Yo out that night and who would want her dead?

“As Vera probes further into Doctor Yo’s life she uncovers a web of intrigue, betrayal and deadly secrets. An elaborate affair, accusations of malpractice and an investigation into prescription fraud are just the tip of the iceberg with this case. As Vera seeks out the truth amongst the bed of lies the real Doctor Lucy Yo is revealed.”

Vera airs Sunday on ITV.

Episodes available to watch online ITV website and BritBox.

More on: Vera TV