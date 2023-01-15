Vera cast from Vital Signs new episode 2023

Vera is back on ITV1 tonight with a brand new episode for 2023 – who’s on the cast of Vital Signs ?
The hit detective drama is inspired by the best-selling novels and characters created by acclaimed crime writer Ann Cleeves.
2023 will wee six brand new episodes air, two episodes from series eleven and four episodes from series twelve.
Vital Signs will air on Sunday, 15 January at 8PM. It’s the fourth episode of Series 11.
Vera Vital Signs cast
The full cast of the episode are:
Brenda Blethyn plays DCI Vera Stanhope
Jon Morrison plays DC Kenny Lockhart
Ibinabo Jack plays DC Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Williams
Kenny Doughty plays DS Aiden Healy
Riley Jones plays DC Mark Edwards
Sarah Kameela Impey plays Pathologist Dr. Paula Bennett
Paul Kaye plays Pathologist Dr. Malcolm Donahue
Heather Bleasdale plays Val Kirkstall
Garry Cooper plays Cliff Cringle
Frances Grey plays Olivia Parmer
Kirsten Foster plays Tasmin Yo
Geoffrey Lumb plays Rob McShane
Angela Sims plays Pat Cringle
Danyal Ismail plays Yousef Adwan
Issey King plays Martha Parmer
Spike Leighton plays Aaron Kirkstall
Hugh Quarshie plays Dr. Leon Parmer
Isabel Butt plays Raya Bellingham
Sean Kearns plays James Stratton
Freya Mcnulty plays Zoe McShane
Joyce Veheary plays Dr. Lucy Yo
Vera spoilers
A synopsis of the Vital Signs episode shares: “The charred remains of local GP, Doctor Lucy Yo, are found in the back of a burned out car that’s been abandoned in a deserted quarry. Her husband states that she was called out to a patient on the evening in question but we soon discover from her colleagues at the surgery that there is no record of any patient. So who lured Doctor Yo out that night and who would want her dead?
“As Vera probes further into Doctor Yo’s life she uncovers a web of intrigue, betrayal and deadly secrets. An elaborate affair, accusations of malpractice and an investigation into prescription fraud are just the tip of the iceberg with this case. As Vera seeks out the truth amongst the bed of lies the real Doctor Lucy Yo is revealed.”
Vera airs Sunday on ITV.
Episodes available to watch online ITV website and BritBox.