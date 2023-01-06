Death in Paradise 2023 cast revealed for series 12 of BBC One show

Death in Paradise series 12 has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

With the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie as its back drop, Death In Paradise follows the work of island detectives as they investigate mysterious murders.

Fresh from a one-off Christmas special, a brand new set of eight episodes come to BBC One for 2023.

Death In Paradise: (L-R) Naomi Thomas (SHANTOL JACKSON), DI Neville Parker (RALF LITTLE). Credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon

Here’s all you need to know about the cast on the upcoming series!

Death in Paradise 2022 cast

Returning to lead the cast will be Ralf Little as D.I Neville Parker.

Also on the main cast for the new series are Don Warrington (Selwyn Patterson), Élizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey), Tahj Miles (Marlon Pryce), Shantol Jackson (D.S Naomi Thomas) and Ginny Holder (Darlene Curtis).

Meanwhile each episode will feature a cast of guest stars.

In the first episode (6 January), Sarah Woodward plays Miriam Sworder, Amit Shah plays Sunil Singh Kirmani, Kevin Eldon plays Jeremy Herbert, Alexandra Moloney plays Sally Blake and Christopher Villiers plays Bertrand Sworder.

The full list of those appearing across the new series includes Chelsea Edge (I Hate Suzie), Robert Webb (Peep Show), Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Black Sails), Jo Martin (Doctor Who), Christopher Villiers (Top Secret!), Kevin Eldon (Sanditon) and Amit Shah (Happy Valley).

Also appearing will be Jo Hartley (After Life), Barney Walsh (The Larkins), John Michie (Coronation Street), Fiona Button (The Split), Okorie Chukwu (Kate & Koji), Gamba Cole (The Outlaws) and Cara Theobald (Downton Abbey).

Watch Death in Paradise on TV and online

The new series of Death in Paradise currently airs weekly on Friday nights at 9PM on BBC One.

You are also able to watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here once they air on TV.

A teaser for the first episode of the new series shares: “The team investigate the mysterious death of an astronomer after he falls from a cliff during a rare planetary event. Meanwhile, is romance blossoming for Neville?”

Meanwhile all past series specials are available to stream online now via iPlayer here.