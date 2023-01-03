Waterloo Road cast revealed for new series of BBC One school drama

Waterloo Road has returned to BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast of the new reboot.
The hit school drama previously aired on the BBC between 2006 and 2015 set in a comprehensive school.
Now a brand new revival is on its way, set and made in Greater Manchester with both new and returning cast.
The BBC say the new series of Waterloo Road will use its rich history of telling entertaining and gripping human stories while tackling the important issues of the day.
Waterloo Road 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Waterloo Road in 2023…
Angela Griffin plays Kim Campbell
James Baxter plays Joe Casey
Jo Coffey plays Wendy Whitwell
Adam Thomas plays Donte Charles
Neil Fitzmaurice plays Neil Guthrie
Katie Griffiths plays Chlo Charles
Vincent Jerome plays Lindon King
Rachel Leskovac plays Coral Walker
Kym Marsh plays Nicky Walters
Sonia Ibrahim plays Jamilah Omar
Shauna Shim plays Valerie Chambers
Katherine Pearce plays Amy Spratt
Adam Abbou plays Danny Lewis
Priyasasha Kumari plays Samia Choudhry
Noah Valentine plays Preston Walters
Adam Ali plays Kai Sharif
Alicia Forde plays Kelly-Jo Rafferty
Francesco Piacentini-Smith plays Dean Weever
Liam Scholes plays Noel McManus
Lucy Eleanor Begg plays Caz Williams
Scarlett Thomas plays Izzy Charles
Violet Bird plays Tonya Walters
Ava Flannery plays Verity King
Thapelo Ray plays Dwanye Jackson
Inathi Rozani plays Zayne Jackson
Sahil Ismailkhil plays Norrulah Ashimi
Chiamaka (ChiChi) Ulebor plays Shola Aku
Watch Waterloo Road on TV and online
The new series will launch on Tuesday, 3 January 2023 on BBC One and iPlayer at 8PM.
The rebooted series will have seven episodes which will all be available to watch online on iPlayer after the first airs on TV.
A teaser for the first episode shares: “When the students begin fighting back and a full-on rebellion threatens to disrupt any sense of order, headteacher Kim Campbell is forced into drastic action.”
For now the original ten series of Waterloo road are available to watch on BBC iPlayer here.