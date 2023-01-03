Waterloo Road cast revealed for new series of BBC One school drama

Waterloo Road has returned to BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast of the new reboot.

The hit school drama previously aired on the BBC between 2006 and 2015 set in a comprehensive school.

Now a brand new revival is on its way, set and made in Greater Manchester with both new and returning cast.

Waterloo Road first look: Chlo Charles (KATIE GRIFFITHS), Izzy Charles (SCARLETT THOMAS), Tommy Charles (ELIJAH BLUE SLATER) & Donte Charles (ADAM THOMAS). Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/David Gennard

The BBC say the new series of Waterloo Road will use its rich history of telling entertaining and gripping human stories while tackling the important issues of the day.

Waterloo Road 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Waterloo Road in 2023…

Angela Griffin plays Kim Campbell

James Baxter plays Joe Casey

Jo Coffey plays Wendy Whitwell

Adam Thomas plays Donte Charles

Neil Fitzmaurice plays Neil Guthrie

Katie Griffiths plays Chlo Charles

Vincent Jerome plays Lindon King

Rachel Leskovac plays Coral Walker

Kym Marsh plays Nicky Walters

Sonia Ibrahim plays Jamilah Omar

Shauna Shim plays Valerie Chambers

Katherine Pearce plays Amy Spratt

Adam Abbou plays Danny Lewis

Priyasasha Kumari plays Samia Choudhry

Noah Valentine plays Preston Walters

Waterloo Road first look: Valerine Chambers (SHAUNA SHIM), Joe Casey (JAMES BAXTER), Kim Campbell (ANGELA GRIFFIN) & Lindon King (VINCENT JEROME). Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/David Gennard

Adam Ali plays Kai Sharif

Alicia Forde plays Kelly-Jo Rafferty

Francesco Piacentini-Smith plays Dean Weever

Liam Scholes plays Noel McManus

Lucy Eleanor Begg plays Caz Williams

Scarlett Thomas plays Izzy Charles

Violet Bird plays Tonya Walters

Ava Flannery plays Verity King

Thapelo Ray plays Dwanye Jackson

Inathi Rozani plays Zayne Jackson

Sahil Ismailkhil plays Norrulah Ashimi

Chiamaka (ChiChi) Ulebor plays Shola Aku

Watch Waterloo Road on TV and online

The new series will launch on Tuesday, 3 January 2023 on BBC One and iPlayer at 8PM.

The rebooted series will have seven episodes which will all be available to watch online on iPlayer after the first airs on TV.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “When the students begin fighting back and a full-on rebellion threatens to disrupt any sense of order, headteacher Kim Campbell is forced into drastic action.”

For now the original ten series of Waterloo road are available to watch on BBC iPlayer here.