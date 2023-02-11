The Masked Singer 2023 contestants, spoilers, hints, clues and reveals from series 4

Here’s a full run down of the Masked Singer UK contestants in 2023 plus all the hints and clues to their identity.
Back for its fourth series, The Masked Singer sees famous faces compete to put on the best musical performance as their identities are kept secret behind spectacular masks.
Joel Dommett fronts The Masked Singer fourth season alongside judges Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan. They will try to correctly guess who is hiding in the costume each episode.
Here’s all we know so far about the contestants, the spoilers, hints and clues to their identities plus the popular guesses so far…
The Masked Singer contestants
GHOST (UNMASKED)
Ghouls just want to have fun – Its Ghost!
At the end of the first episode, Ghost was unmasked as football pundit and presenter Chris Kamara.
Performances
Episode 1: The Drifters – Save The Last Dance For Me
Clues
Has wailed with some of the best
Spends time in the attic
Riddle: “I might be a ghost and that means I’m dead but I’m fully immortal in a drink with a head.”
Confirmed identity: Chris Kamara
PIECE OF CAKE (UNMASKED)
Could this be history in the baking – it’s Piece of Cake!
At the end of the second episode, Piece of Cake was unmasked as legendary singer Lulu.
Performances
Episode 2: Ed Sheeran – Shivers
Clues
Often at the centre of a celebration
Cherries and wishing wells
Riddle: “My icing is white, pinkish and blue, as confectionery go, I’m of a select few.”
Confirmed identity: Lulu
CAT & MOUSE (UNMASKED)
They’re feline good – Its Cat and Mouse
At the end of the third episode, Cat & Mouse were unmasked as Martin kemp & Shirlie Kemp.
Performances
Episode 1: Doris Day & Robert Goulet – Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better).
Episode 3: Judy Garland – Get Happy
Clues
20,000,000
Spices
“I’m on the case, I’m not afraid, you stole the cheese, and some Jade”.
Number 9 in French (Neuf)
Confirmed identity: Martin kemp & Shirlie Kemp
RUBBISH (UNMASKED)
There’s no time to waste – it’s Rubbish!
At the end of the fourth episode, Rubbish was unmasked as snooker champion Stephen Hendry.
Performances
Episode 2: Robbie Williams – Let Me Entertain You
Episode 4: Kaiser Chiefs – Ruby Ruby Ruby
Clues
Red bin with “No. 1”
“Cleaning up is what I do best”
A Formula 1 car and frames
Riddle: “Inside of my bin is trash I’m compiling, as a person I’m happy but you won’t see my smiling.”
Confirmed identity: Stephen Hendry
PIGEON (UNMASKED)
It must be dove – it’s Pigeon!
At the end of the fifth episode, Pigeon was unmasked as comedian and actress Katherine Ryan.
Performances
Episode 2: TLC – No Scrubs
Episode 4: Usher – Yeah
Episode 5: Cheryl – Fight For This Love
Clues
Has ruffled a few feathers in her time and asks the tougher questions
Bag of carrots, a cauliflower and mint sauce
A wheel
Riddle: “I’m an old pigeon mamma and I’ve such a warm heart, let me share some of my wisdom – life imitates art.”
Confirmed identity: Katherine Ryan
KNITTING (UNMASKED)
Leaving the competition in knots – it’s Knitting!
At the end of the sixth episode, Knitting was unmasked as Steps star Claire Richards.
Performances
Episode 1: Becky Hill – Remember
Episode 3: Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer – No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)
Episode 5: Little Mix – Secret Love Song, Pt. II
Episode 6: Anastacia – Left Outside Alone
Clues
Warm, comforting and cosy
Magpie
“Knitting is easy, it’s the crossing of sticks. Count all of your stitches, there should be 26.”
Confirmed identity: Claire Richards
OTTER (UNMASKED)
Ready to blow us all out the water – it’s Otter!
At the end of the sixth episode, Knitting was unmasked as actress and writer Daisy May Cooper.
Performances
Episode 1: Jimi Jamison – I’m Always Here (Baywatch theme)
Episode 3: Reflection – Disney’s Mulan
Episode 5: Dolly Parton – 9 to 5
Episode 6: OMI – Cheerleader
Clues
Jimi Jamison – I’m Always Here (Baywatch theme)
Has been seen in “serious light”
A police helmet
A BAFTA
“Children, some say, should be seen and not heard, but of this Otter, I’d say, opposite is the word.”
Shamrock / Irish connection
Confirmed identity: Daisy May Cooper
JACKET POTATO (UNMASKED)
Their singing is sure to butter you up – it’s Jacket Potato!
In the seventh episode, Jacket Potato was unmasked as Bon Jovi rocker Richie Sambora.
Performances
Episode 2: Elvis Presley – Viva Las Vegas.
Episode 4: Leonard Cohen – Hallelujah
Episode 5: Santana – Smooth
Episode 6: Fleetwood Mac – Go Your Own Way
Episode 7: John Newman – Love Me Again
Clues
“One hot potato” who is “Smooth, creamy and occasionally baked”.
What he does is “like a marathon”.
A stethoscope
A snake
The number 4316
Riddle: “Hey it’s me Jack, Jacket Potato. I’ve got quite the collection, so big, you’ll say ‘Woah!'”
Confirmed identity: Richie Sambora
JELLYFISH (UNMASKED)
They only sing when they’re stinging – it’s Jellyfish!
At the end of the seventh episode, Jellyfish was unmasked as actress and singer Amber Riley.
Performances
Episode 1: Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child Of Mine
Episode 3: Hozier – Take Me To Church
Episode 5: Tom Walker – Leave A Light On
Episode 6: Heart – Alone
Episode 7: Bon Jovi – You Give Love A Bad Name / David Guetta – Without You
Clues
What you see is what you get
An unexpected winner
A cassette labelled “Good Magic”
A decision was made in their career which saw them removed from the spotlight
“Give me good vibes only, that’s a great salutation. Let’s love and not hate, like a funny animation.”
“Something exceptionally small turned out to be my biggest encouragement”
OGERETLA (Alter ego)
A mirror ball
Performed alongside “a royal without a crown”.
Confirmed identity: Amber Riley
FAWN
They were Fawn to be wild – it’s Fawn!
Performances
Episode 2: Beauty and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast.
Episode 4: Madonna – Into The Groove
Episode 5: Alanis Morissette – Ironic
Episode 6: Sigma ft Paloma Faith – Changing
Episode 7: Tomorrow from Annie / Dua Lipa – Be the One
Clues
“Certainly not a baby”
Maths was a passion
Lots of trophies and a bowling pin
Knows a lot about travelling great distances
Was in the background early in their career
TOTP
Riddle: “I live in a cottage and not in a palace, I’ve visited Wonderland but my name isn’t Alice”
Popular guesses: Natalie Appleton, Mel C, Dannii Minogue, LeAnn Rimes
RHINO
They were horn this way – it’s Rhino!
Performances
Episode 2: Snow Patrol – Chasing Cars
Episode 4: P!nk – Try
Episode 5: The Lion King – I Just Can’t Wait To Be King
Episode 6: Ariana Grande – Into You
Episode 7: Tom Grennan – A Little Bit of Love / Kings Of Leon – Use Somebody
Clues
Cobalt and three arrows
“It’s my job to maintain law and order”
“A fun kind of fella”
Taken on two icons at the same time and won
Riddle: “I’m chief of this town and happy-go-lucky, but one of you guys might think I’m quite muggy”
Popular guesses: Charlie Simpson, James Arthur, James Blunt
PHOENIX
This bird’s on fire! – it’s Phoenix!
Performances
Episode 1: Daft Punk – Get Lucky
Episode 3: The Four Tops – Loco in Acapulco
Episode 5: Elton John – I’m Still Standing
Episode 6: Tom Jones – It’s Not Unusual
Episode 7: Frankie Valli – Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You / Grace Kelly – Mika
Clues
Familiar with reincarnation
Suit of Armour
Painting brush
Has experience “treading the boards”
“I’m all flame and fire, my feathers ablaze, it may intrigue you to learn, I’ve been a catchphrase.”
Popular guesses: Ricky Wilson, David Tennant
