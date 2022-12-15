Ghosts renewed for fifth series on BBC One and iPlayer

Ghosts will return in 2023 for a brand new series on BBC One and iPlayer.

The hit comedy will begin filming brand new episodes soon for what will be its fifth series.

Ghosts stars writers and creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond, with Lolly Adefope as Kitty alongside Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe as Alison and Mike.

A first teaser of the new series shares: “Following the destruction of their B&B (and main income) in the gatehouse fire, Alison and Mike begin exploring other means of making ends meet and contemplate a new chapter that could have a huge effect on the Ghosts’ (after) lives.”

The creators said of the new series: “We are delighted to confirm that Ghosts will be returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for a fifth series in 2023. We’ve had much fun in the writers room and are hugely excited by the new stories we have to tell and further secrets we get to reveal.

“We’ve been getting back into practice walking through walls and can’t wait to start shooting again in the new year.”

Alison Carpenter, Creative Director at producers Monumental Television, commented: “We can’t wait to return to Button House with our absurdly talented writers, cast and crew. It is a privilege to make Ghosts, and wonderful to receive such an enthusiastic response from the audience. We hope they will enjoy what we have in store in the fifth series.”

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC said: “We are thrilled to announce a fifth series of this modern British Comedy masterpiece. Ghosts continues to go from strength to strength and the BBC couldn’t be more grateful for the amount of laughter and love that the creators, and Monumental, pour into this unique show.”

Broadcast details for series 5 of Ghosts will be announced in due course.

Before the new series, The Ghosts Christmas Special 2022 will be broadcast at 7:25PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.

All previous episodes of Ghosts are available to watch now via BBC iPlayer here.

