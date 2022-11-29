Two Doors Down 2022 Christmas Special air date and first look revealed

Two Doors Down returns to BBC Two for a new Christmas Special this year.

Series six of the hit comedy recently wrapped up but there’s good news for fans with a new festive instalment on its way.

A teaser of the Christmas episode reveals: “As the snow begins to fall, it’s a welcome break at the coffee shop after a spot of Christmas shopping where Christine surprises the neighbours with some uncharacteristic festive generosity.”

Two Doors Down 2022 Christmas Special will air on Friday, 23 December at 10PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

Set in the fictional Scottish suburban street of Latimer Crescent, the cast includes Arabella Weir as Beth, Alex Norton as Eric, Elaine C Smith as Christine, Jamie Quinn as Ian, Kieran Hodgson as Gordon. Graeme ‘Grado’ Stevely as and Joy McAvoy as Michelle.

For now, past series of Two Doors Down are available to watch online on BBC iPlayer.