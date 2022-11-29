The Cleaner Christmas Special date and first look revealed at BBC comedy

Greg Davies comedy The Cleaner will air a one-off Christmas Special on BBC One.

The show stars Greg as Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead, a state-certified cleaning technician with a very special field of work: as a crime scene cleaner he is responsible for the removal of any signs of death.

The first series aired in 2021 and a second series was confirmed earlier this year.

Ahead of the second series starting on TV, a Christmas special will air on BBC One and iPlayer this festive period.

A teaser of the episode shares: “It’s Christmas Day and Wicky is looking forward to winning Weasel’s Christmas raffle: first prize, an actual horse.

“All that stands in his way is a blood-soaked crime scene in an ice cream parlour, and a regular customer who isn’t going to let a little thing like a murder stop him from getting the perfect peach melba ice-cream.”

The Cleaner’s 2022 Christmas special will air on Friday, 23 December at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

You can watch the full first series online now via BBC iPlayer.