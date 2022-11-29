tellymix
Advertisements

The Cleaner Christmas Special date and first look revealed at BBC comedy

Greg Davies TV show returns for 2022

Posted by Josh Darvill
The Cleaner,The Cleaner Christmas Special: (L-R);Paul 'Wicky' Wickstead (GREG DAVIES);Robert (ROBBIE CURRAN) .
The Cleaner,The Cleaner Christmas Special: (L-R);Paul 'Wicky' Wickstead (GREG DAVIES);Robert (ROBBIE CURRAN) . Credit: Studio Hamburg,Ricky Darko
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

Greg Davies comedy The Cleaner will air a one-off Christmas Special on BBC One.

The show stars Greg as Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead, a state-certified cleaning technician with a very special field of work: as a crime scene cleaner he is responsible for the removal of any signs of death.

The first series aired in 2021 and a second series was confirmed earlier this year.

the cleaner cast

Ahead of the second series starting on TV, a Christmas special will air on BBC One and iPlayer this festive period.

A teaser of the episode shares: “It’s Christmas Day and Wicky is looking forward to winning Weasel’s Christmas raffle: first prize, an actual horse.

“All that stands in his way is a blood-soaked crime scene in an ice cream parlour, and a regular customer who isn’t going to let a little thing like a murder stop him from getting the perfect peach melba ice-cream.”

The Cleaner’s 2022 Christmas special will air on Friday, 23 December at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

You can watch the full first series online now via BBC iPlayer.

More on: TV
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Twitter
Like on Facebook