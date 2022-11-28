Black Cab: Channel 5 announces new four-part thriller

Channel 5 has announced new four-part drama Black Cab to air in 2023.

The contemporary thriller based in Liverpool is about a lonely taxi driver’s growing obsession with a late-night Radio DJ.

Leading the cast is Robert Glenister (Sherwood, Spooks) who plays Tony, a 50-something cab driver from Liverpool, who used to be a respected teacher but lost his job, his confidence, and his marriage. His only lifelines are cafe-worker Rosa, played by Suzanne Packer (Casualty, In My Skin), whom he forms a growing attachment to, and a late-night radio talk-show host called Lawrence, portrayed by Sean Pertwee (Dog Soldiers, Elementary, Gotham) who he spends his nights listening to as he ferries passengers across the city.

A teaser shares: “One day Tony plucks up the courage to ring Lawrence on-air and soon becomes a “friend of the show” – for the first time in years, he feels listened to. But, as time passes, he starts to interpret Lawrence’s “world view” in dangerous ways.

“The relationship grows into an unhealthy obsession for Tony, until he comes to the realisation that the real Lawrence isn’t the man he purports to be.”

Screenwriter Nick Saltrese (A Prayer Before Dawn) has penned the series, and Diarmuid Goggins (Kin, Bulletproof, Witness No. 3) will serve as director. Alex Jones (Penance, Witness No. 3) also joins the crew as producer. All3Media International will handle global distribution.

On joining the cast of Black Cab, Robert Glenister said: “I’m delighted to be working with Story films on Nick’s terrific Black Cab, and to be reunited with the wonderful Suzanne Packer and Sean Pertwee.”

On the Commissioning and Casting news Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 and Paramount+, commented: “I’m incredibly happy to be working with the talented team at Story Films, following the critically acclaimed Witness Number 3 earlier this year. With an exceptional cast, Black Cab is a compelling addition to Channel 5’s original drama slate.”

Sam Tipper-Hale, Executive Producer, Story Films added: “Nick Saltrese has created a timely and unique British thriller. Black Cab explores the power of the modern-day, talk-show host when his words start to consume a man on the edge.”

The series is currently filming on location in Ireland and is expected to air on Channel 5 in the UK in 2023.