Waterloo Road start date confirmed for new series of BBC One school drama

Waterloo Road first look: Valerine Chambers (SHAUNA SHIM), Joe Casey (JAMES BAXTER), Kim Campbell (ANGELA GRIFFIN) & Lindon King (VINCENT JEROME). Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/David Gennard

The start date for Waterloo Road’s new series on BBC One has been confirmed!

The continuing drama originally aired on BBC One between 2006 and 2015 set in a comprehensive school.

A brand new revival was announced in 2022, set and made in Greater Manchester, featuring both new and returning cast.

Waterloo Road first look: Chlo Charles (KATIE GRIFFITHS), Izzy Charles (SCARLETT THOMAS), Tommy Charles (ELIJAH BLUE SLATER) & Donte Charles (ADAM THOMAS). Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/David Gennard

Now a start date for the series has been officially announced.

When does Waterloo Road start on TV?

The new series will launch on Tuesday, 3 January on BBC One and iPlayer at 8PM.

The rebooted series will have seven episodes.

For now the original ten series of Waterloo road are available to watch on BBC iPlayer here.

A teaser for the new instalments share: “As a new school year begins, a peaceful protest turns into a school riot and the events of the day will have huge ramifications for everyone involved.

“Across the term, Waterloo Road’s teachers and parents are going to have to learn on their feet as they try to navigate the ever changing social landscape – from teen homelessness to the cost of living, being LGBTQ+, racism, sexism, mental health and everything else facing young teens today.

“Amongst the chaos, the students, faculty and parents still make time for friendships, fun, and a few romances. The pupils have a lot to contend with this term, but they will learn to lean on one another to survive the year and try to stay out of detention as much as possible.”

The new cast for the new series features returning faces Angela Griffin (Kim Campbell), Adam Thomas (Donte Charles) and Katie Griffiths (Chlo Charles).

New adult cast members include Kym Marsh (Nicky Walters), Vincent Jerome (Lindon King), James Baxter (Joe Casey), Jo Coffey (Wendy Whitwell), Shauna Shim (Valerie Chambers), Neil Fitzmaurice (Neil Guthrie), Rachel Leskovac (Coral Walker), Katherine Pearce (Amy Spratt), Ryan Clayton (Mike Rutherford) and Sonia Ibrahim (Jamilah Omar).

They will be joined by a brand new cast of pupils.