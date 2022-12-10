The National Lottery's New Year's Eve Big Bash comes to ITV1 with Jason Manford and Alesha Dixon

The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jason Manford and Alesha Dixon. ©National Lottery

The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash comes to ITV1 and ITVX this festive period.

Jason Manford and Alesha Dixon will host the one-off spectacular music and entertainment show that brings together some of the UK’s most celebrated stars for a party like no other.

The event takes place at the OVO Arena Wembley and airs on ITV1 on Saturday, 31 December at 8:30PM. You’ll also be able to watch online on ITVX.

The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jason Manford and Alesha Dixon. ©National Lottery

The special will see unique performances and one-off collaborations from the likes of Tom Grennan, Adam Lambert, Joel Corry, RAYE, Katherine Jenkins OBE, Cirque du Soleil plus many more, alongside a closer look at the popular culture highlights, key sporting moments and worldwide events that have impacted the UK throughout the year.

Jason Manford said: “I’m delighted to be hosting The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash with Alesha. It’s going to be an incredible show, bringing the nation together to celebrate the most memorable moments of 2022.

“Whether you’re lucky enough to get a ticket to see the show at Wembley or watching from your sofa at home, dig out your dancing shoes and join us for a cracking night. It’s going to be a big one!”

Alesha Dixon added “The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash is going to be the night you will not want to miss. Think of it as a huge house party with an amazing line-up and a few hidden extras along the way! Get dressed up from the comfort of your own home and come party with us – we’ve got your evening sorted.”

The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday, 31 December at 8:30PM.