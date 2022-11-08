Royal Variety Performance 2022 host and line up of acts revealed

The Royal Variety Performance 2022 has announced its host and the acts who will be taking to the stage.

Lee Mack will host this year’s Royal Variety Performance which will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London in the presence of members of the Royal Family.

The 2022 show will be a very special celebration to honour Queen Elizabeth II’s long association with The Royal Variety Performance.

World-renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, award-winning Gary Barlow and Gareth Malone accompanied by members of the London Youth Choir, perform a very special version of ‘Sing’.

Other stars lined up to appear are Disco Soul R&B sensations Nile Rodgers & Chic, Brit Award winner George Ezra, multi award-winner Ellie Goulding, Eurovision star and singer Sam Ryder, and powerhouse pop star Becky Hill.

There will also be musical performances from the casts of Cabaret and the Newsies as well as a a death-defying display from Cirque Du Soleil.

Hollywood star Rita Wilson and Grammy Award winner Gregory Porter will perform a stunning duet, plus Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds entertain the audience with a very special rendition of their hit ‘Three Lions’.

The evening will also feature magic from the phenomenal German duo The Ehrlich Brothers, a classical moment from soprano Fatma Said, plus a hair-raising performance from Giffords Circus. Plus comedy from Al Murray – The Pub Landlord, Maisie Adam, Omid Djalili and this year’s Britain’s Got Talent winner Axel Blake.

Lee Mack said: “I was actually going to buy tickets for this year’s Royal Variety Performance, so not only is it a real honour to be asked to host it, it’s also saved me a few quid. I now just have to work out the logistics of introducing these brilliant acts and also rushing back to my seat to watch them.”

The Royal Variety Performance 2022 will take place on 1 December and air on ITV later in the month.