SAS Rogue Heroes cast revealed for new BBC One series

SAS Rogue Heroes has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The new series comes from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight based on Ben MacIntyre’s book of the same name.

A teaser shares: “Cairo, 1941. David Stirling – an eccentric young officer, hospitalised after a training exercise went wrong – is bored. Convinced that traditional commando units don’t work, he creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare.

Jock Lewes (ALFIE ALLEN), David Stirling (CONNOR SWINDELLS), Paddy Mayne (JACK O’CONNELL) – (C) Kudos – Photographer: Robert Viglasky

“He fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines. More rebels than soldiers, Stirling’s team are every bit as complicated, flawed and reckless as they are astonishingly brave and heroic.”

SAS Rogue Heroes 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of SAS Rogue Heroes

Connor Swindells plays David Stirling

Jack O’Connell plays Paddy Mayne

Alfie Allen plays Jock Lewes

Sofia Boutella plays Eve Mansour

Donal Finn plays Eoin McGonigal

Dominic West plays Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke

Jacob Ifan plays Pat Riley

Miles Jupp plays Major Knox

Amir El Masry plays Dr. Gamal

Theo Barklem-Biggs plays Reg Seekings

Corin Silva plays Jim Almonds

Dónal Finn plays Eoin McGonigal

Jacob McCarthy plays Johnny Cooper

Michael Schaeffer plays Major-General Neil Ritchie

Stuart Campbell plays Bill Fraser

Bobby Schofield plays Dave Kershaw

Moritz Jahn plays Herbert Brückner

Watch SAS Rogue Heroes on TV and online

SAS Rogue Heroes begins at 9PM on Sunday 30 October on BBC One. You’ll also be able to watch online with all episodes available on iPlayer from the same date.

The series has six episodes.

A teaser for the first instalment shares: “Spring 1941. The British Army is losing the war against Germany and the Axis powers, fighting for control of North Africa.

“Told to stand down after yet another failed operation, Lieutenant David Stirling, an eccentric young officer serving with 8 Commando, finds himself increasingly frustrated with the military authorities and their handling of current strategy. It’s a frustration also shared by Lt John ‘Jock’ Lewes, who is fighting under heavy bombardment in the besieged city of Tobruk, and Lt Robert Blair ‘Paddy’ Mayne, currently ‘detained’ in a military prison. But Lewes has an idea he’s keen to discuss – and it involves parachutes…

“Lewes thinks Rommel has made a mistake. He has moved too fast and his supply line is too long, leaving coastal airfields vulnerable to attack. Lewes shares with Stirling his idea of parachuting units of men into the desert, attacking enemy forces not from the sea, where an attack is expected, but from the sea of sand – the desert – where they have the advantage of surprise.

“There’s just one problem. They need to prove that the principle of a parachute drop in the desert is a sound one before the mission can be approved. With typical bravado and ingenuity, the pair set about jump training and securing a plane for their first attempt at parachuting into the mighty sea of sand. When the jump unexpectedly goes wrong, is their plan about to fall at the first hurdle?”