A brand new TV series based on the hit film Boiling Point is coming to BBC One.

When it was first released as a film in 2021, Boiling Point was met with huge critical acclaim and was nominated worldwide for over 20 awards in multiple categories.

The newly announced drama will pick up six months on from where the film left off and see Sous Chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) as Head Chef at her own restaurant.

Many of the film’s original cast will also reprise their roles including Stephen Graham as Andy and Hannah Walters as Emily.

The series will reunite the film’s co-writer and director Philip Barantini, who will helm the first two episodes, and co-writer James Cummings alongside producers Hester Ruoff and Bart Ruspoli.

Bart Ruspoli and Hester Ruoff, executive producers for Ascendant Fox said: “We were blown away by the worldwide success of the film and are really excited to bring Boiling Point back as a series for television. The show delves into the heart of the restaurant and hospitality industry where just about anything can happen between the starter and the main.

“We have a fantastic team of creative collaborators in Hannah, Stephen, Phil and James and the BBC, and BBC Studios are the perfect partners to bring Boiling Point to an even larger global audience.”

Hannah Walters and Stephen Graham, executive producers for Matriarch Productions added: “Matriarch Productions are beyond thrilled to be bringing Boiling Point the film to the small screen. The incredible reaction to the film, its story and specifically the characters along with the huge desire to know more and delve deeper into their worlds has led us to create a drama series with the BBC in which we will keep the audience gripped, intrigued and involved in each of the characters’ journeys.

“Although we have hung up our feature-length one-shot boots, our audiences can still be excited by extraordinarily lengthy shots and camera techniques that will complement the pure naturalism that was the essence and soul of the film.

“To be able to explore and go on a journey with our established and new characters will be a rollercoaster of feelings and emotions, but a rollercoaster you will want to keep getting back on. Our aim is to make powerful drama which reflects social realism, raising real-life issues which have an effect on each and every one of us.

“Bringing the production teams back together for this project is truly wonderful and to be able to assist in the encouragement and development of talent both in front and behind the camera is paramount to Matriarch, Ascendant Fox and Made Up Productions.”

Boiling Point writer James Cummings commented: “When we made the Boiling Point feature film, there were so many ideas left on the whiteboard that it always felt like a possibility we would come back to this world. The response to our film has been incredible and hearing the way it has resonated with people in the hospitality industry has been nothing short of amazing.

“Restaurants are an intersection of different people from different backgrounds, all dealing with a variety of social issues – and I am so proud to be using our series as a vehicle to tell those stories with a cast of characters that we have already fallen in love with. Food will fly and tears will fall!”

Further details are to be announced.

More on: BBC TV