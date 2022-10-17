The House Across the Street cast revealed for new Channel 5 drama

The House Across The Street: CLAUDIA, (SHIRLEY HENDERSON)

The House Across the Street has arrived on Channel 5 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The new four-part series follows a single mum called Claudia.

A synopsis shares: “Claudia, recovering from cancer and sharing custody of her 12-year-old son Rhys, works as a primary school nurse and struggles to find meaning in her life.

“She tries in vain to help Imogen, a little girl she fears is being mistreated at home, but when she stumbles upon a search for five-year-old Emily Winter, who’s gone missing from the playground on her street, Claudia is inescapably drawn to Emily’s parents Owen and Sabine.

The House Across the Street. Left To Right: – OWEN (IAN-LLOYD ANDERSON), SABINE (LISA DWYER HOGG), CLAUDIA (SHIRLEY HENDERSON), GEORGE (CRAIG PARKINSON) and JOANNE (SARA POWELL)

“As Claudia’s obsession with the case grows, she forges a relationship with mysterious George, an English teacher at her school and finds herself in the midst of a deepening mystery.”

The House Across the Street 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of The House Across the Street

Shirley Henderson as Claudia

Craig Parkinson as George

Ian Lloyd Anderson as Owen

Lisa Dwyer Hogg as Sabine

Sara Powell as Joanne

Ronan Leahy as Dave

Luke Griffin as Leon

Caleb Wilson as Rhys

Calum Jess as Dean

Myah Mason as Emily

Eddie Brett as Simon

Francesca Europa as Imogen

Niamh McCann as Annette

Danielle Ryan as Holly.

Watch The House Across the Street on TV and online

The House Across the Street will start on Channel 5 from Monday, 17 October at 9PM. The second episode will follow the very next day on 18 October.

The final two episodes will air on Monday, 24 October and Tuesday, 25 October.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online via My5.