Riches: First look at new drama coming to ITVX this autumn

(L-R) Adeyinka Akinrinade (Alesha), Ola Orebiyi (Gus) and Nneka Okoye (Wanda) in “Riches” Courtesy of Prime Video

ITV has unveiled a first look at its brand new drama Riches.

First announced in 2020, the series will be released this autumn on ITV’s new streaming service ITVX.

Riches follows the exploits of the stylish, privileged and super-successful Richards family.

Sarah Niles (Claudia) in “Riches”. Courtesy of Prime Video

Deborah Ayorinde (Nina) in “Riches”. Courtesy of Prime Video

A teaser reads: “With the sudden death of London based business mogul Stephen Richards, his family are left in disarray at the return of his estranged American daughter and son.

“The scene is set for a messy showdown with both factions of the family vying for control.”

Written and created by Abby Ajayi (How to Get Away With Murder, Inventing Anna), the show stars Deborah Ayorinde (Them, Truth Be Told), Hugh Quarshie (Absentia), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso, I May Destroy You), Adeyinka Akinrinade (Top Boy, Temple), Ola Orebiyi (Cherry, A Brixton Tale), Nneka Okoye (Grantchester, The A List), and Emmanuel Imani (Cobra, Black Earth Rising).

(L-R) Deborah Ayorinde (Nina) and Emmanuel Imani (Simon) in “Riches”. Courtesy of Prime Video

A release date for the series is to be announced.

All six episodes of the ITV and Amazon Studios co-production will premiere on ITVX in the UK and Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Nordics, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

