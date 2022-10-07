Liverpool announced as UK host city for Eurovision 2023

Liverpool has been announced as the host city for Eurovision 2023.

It was confirmed last month that the UK would host next year’s Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine.

Ukraine won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in May while the United Kingdom ranked second spot.

However the ongoing conflict in Ukraine saw it ruled out as a location for the 2023 show with the BBC accepting the European Broadcasting Union (EBU)’s invitation to host next year’s song contest.

Today the BBC announced that the 67th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool at the Liverpool Arena on Saturday, 13 May 2023.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday, 9 May and Thursday, 11 May and will air on BBC One in the UK for the first time.

Tim Davie, BBC Director-General said: “Congratulations to Liverpool. They will be an amazing host for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Liverpool is such an exciting, warm and vibrant city. It’s the undisputed capital of pop music and is celebrating the 65th anniversary of its twinning with the Ukrainian city of Odesa.

“I know the people of Liverpool will welcome Europe – and the rest of the world – with open arms, and in partnership we will create something truly special.”

Liverpool was one of seven short-listed cities together with Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

Phil Harrold, chair of the BBC’s Host City Selection Committee said: “We had incredible bids from across the UK. To win under such tough competition shows just how strong Liverpool’s bid is. I want to thank all the cities that bid to host the Song Contest, on behalf of Ukraine. While there could only be one host, the quality of the bids shows just how much the UK has to offer.”

The BBC previously hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in London in 1960, 1963, 1968 and 1977, Edinburgh in 1972, Brighton in 1974, Harrogate in 1982 and Birmingham in 1998.

Sam Ryder represented the UK with his song Space Man at this year’s competition in Italy.

He scored total of 466 points, marking our best result since 1998 and the first time the UK has been in the top ten since 2009.